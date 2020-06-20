13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE

Amenities

*POND / CONSERVATION VIEW*POOL*GATED COMMUNITY*AVALON PARK SCHOOLS*Three Car Garage* Gorgeous single-family one-story home with a living square footage of 2,613 sq. ft. Three way split open floor plan includes five bedrooms (or an office) three baths. Master bedroom is near the front part of the home with laminate floor and a great view of the pool and breathtaking backyard view. Walk-in closet, garden tub, walk-in shower. Formal dining, living and separate family room and eat in kitchen area. 42" wood cabinets, Cortez countertop, plenty of space for cooking and preparation. New refrigerator, microwave, range and newer dishwasher. Plenty of natural light throughout of the house. The guest bedroom has its own door entrance to the backyard. Covered patio with a screen enclosure, perfect for relaxing and room for entertaining. Washer and dryer included. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, playground. Near Waterford Lake Shopping Center, UCF, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, Easy access to 408, 417. Pool service included in the monthly rent.