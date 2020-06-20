All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE

13320 Summer Rain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13320 Summer Rain Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
*POND / CONSERVATION VIEW*POOL*GATED COMMUNITY*AVALON PARK SCHOOLS*Three Car Garage* Gorgeous single-family one-story home with a living square footage of 2,613 sq. ft. Three way split open floor plan includes five bedrooms (or an office) three baths. Master bedroom is near the front part of the home with laminate floor and a great view of the pool and breathtaking backyard view. Walk-in closet, garden tub, walk-in shower. Formal dining, living and separate family room and eat in kitchen area. 42" wood cabinets, Cortez countertop, plenty of space for cooking and preparation. New refrigerator, microwave, range and newer dishwasher. Plenty of natural light throughout of the house. The guest bedroom has its own door entrance to the backyard. Covered patio with a screen enclosure, perfect for relaxing and room for entertaining. Washer and dryer included. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, playground. Near Waterford Lake Shopping Center, UCF, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, Easy access to 408, 417. Pool service included in the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE have any available units?
13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE have?
Some of 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13320 SUMMER RAIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College