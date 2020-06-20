All apartments in Alafaya
13095 Lexington Summit Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

13095 Lexington Summit Street

13095 Lexington Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

13095 Lexington Summit Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath, one car garage town home with a dual master layout including private baths and walk-in closets for each room.Wood Laminate Downstairs with upgraded carpeting upstairs. This home is beautiful. Walking distance to the Waterford Lakes towncenter across the street with Super Target, movie theater, and all the retail stores and restaurants you will ever need. Located in a gated community that also offers swimming pool, running trail, and basketball court. Agent/Owner, Tenant Occupied until 5/31/2019

Listing Courtesy Of COMPLETE FLORIDA REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13095 Lexington Summit Street have any available units?
13095 Lexington Summit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13095 Lexington Summit Street have?
Some of 13095 Lexington Summit Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13095 Lexington Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
13095 Lexington Summit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13095 Lexington Summit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13095 Lexington Summit Street is pet friendly.
Does 13095 Lexington Summit Street offer parking?
Yes, 13095 Lexington Summit Street offers parking.
Does 13095 Lexington Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13095 Lexington Summit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13095 Lexington Summit Street have a pool?
Yes, 13095 Lexington Summit Street has a pool.
Does 13095 Lexington Summit Street have accessible units?
No, 13095 Lexington Summit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13095 Lexington Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13095 Lexington Summit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13095 Lexington Summit Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13095 Lexington Summit Street does not have units with air conditioning.
