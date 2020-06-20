13095 Lexington Summit Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath, one car garage town home with a dual master layout including private baths and walk-in closets for each room.Wood Laminate Downstairs with upgraded carpeting upstairs. This home is beautiful. Walking distance to the Waterford Lakes towncenter across the street with Super Target, movie theater, and all the retail stores and restaurants you will ever need. Located in a gated community that also offers swimming pool, running trail, and basketball court. Agent/Owner, Tenant Occupied until 5/31/2019



