13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Live in the heart of Avalon Park! This three bedroom townhome overlooks the community pool and wide grassy common areas. Bright upstairs master, attached two car garage and guest half bath downstairs for your convenience. Washer Dryer is included. Your new home is bright, freshly painted and waiting for you to call it home! Great Schools - Avalon Elementary, Avalon Middle School, and Timber Creek High. Available - now pets - 1 considered with $250 pet fee and renters insurance income - must earn at least $3990 gross income a month that is verifiable No HOA application required