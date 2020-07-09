All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:56 PM

13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE

13013 Liberty Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13013 Liberty Square Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live in the heart of Avalon Park! This three bedroom townhome overlooks the community pool and wide grassy common areas. Bright upstairs master, attached two car garage and guest half bath downstairs for your convenience. Washer Dryer is included. Your new home is bright, freshly painted and waiting for you to call it home! Great Schools - Avalon Elementary, Avalon Middle School, and Timber Creek High. Available - now pets - 1 considered with $250 pet fee and renters insurance income - must earn at least $3990 gross income a month that is verifiable No HOA application required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13013 LIBERTY SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

