12962 Cats Claw Ln

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

In the Heart of Avalon Park! Breathtaking 3 bedroom 3 and a half bath with all the upgrades! - Beautiful spacious 3 story Townhome located in the Heart of Avalon Park! with premium cable and high-speed internet included Built-in 2013 with all the upgrades! 3bedroom 31/2 bath Town Home with all the open space you can get great for entertaining family And friends granite countertops tiles and cherrywood cabinets with island, walking distance to all restaurants, shopping and great schools it offers Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and upgraded tile. On the first floor, you have a full bath and a bedroom. Travel upstairs to the 2nd floor to enjoy the open living room and kitchen area. On the 3rd floor, you have your master bedroom and bath with his and hers sinks along with a walk-in shower and garden tub. The 3rd bedroom is also located on the 3rd floor. Huge walk-in closets! Two car garage. Brand new paint throughout. A must see! Showing after 4/1/2020 Also Community pool.



(RLNE3738912)