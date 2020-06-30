All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 12962 Cats Claw Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
12962 Cats Claw Ln
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

12962 Cats Claw Ln

12962 Cat's Claw Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12962 Cat's Claw Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
In the Heart of Avalon Park! Breathtaking 3 bedroom 3 and a half bath with all the upgrades! - Beautiful spacious 3 story Townhome located in the Heart of Avalon Park! with premium cable and high-speed internet included Built-in 2013 with all the upgrades! 3bedroom 31/2 bath Town Home with all the open space you can get great for entertaining family And friends granite countertops tiles and cherrywood cabinets with island, walking distance to all restaurants, shopping and great schools it offers Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and upgraded tile. On the first floor, you have a full bath and a bedroom. Travel upstairs to the 2nd floor to enjoy the open living room and kitchen area. On the 3rd floor, you have your master bedroom and bath with his and hers sinks along with a walk-in shower and garden tub. The 3rd bedroom is also located on the 3rd floor. Huge walk-in closets! Two car garage. Brand new paint throughout. A must see! Showing after 4/1/2020 Also Community pool.

(RLNE3738912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12962 Cats Claw Ln have any available units?
12962 Cats Claw Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12962 Cats Claw Ln have?
Some of 12962 Cats Claw Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12962 Cats Claw Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12962 Cats Claw Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12962 Cats Claw Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12962 Cats Claw Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12962 Cats Claw Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12962 Cats Claw Ln offers parking.
Does 12962 Cats Claw Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12962 Cats Claw Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12962 Cats Claw Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12962 Cats Claw Ln has a pool.
Does 12962 Cats Claw Ln have accessible units?
No, 12962 Cats Claw Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12962 Cats Claw Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12962 Cats Claw Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12962 Cats Claw Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12962 Cats Claw Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College