12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Come see this beautifully upgraded 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms townhouse for rent in gated community of Waterford Villas. This floor plan offers a spacious open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and dining room/ living room area. Ceramic tile throughout the downstairs area. All bedrooms are located upstairs with laminate flooring throughout.. All windows have plantation shutters and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. There is plenty of storage including a walk-in closet in master bedroom. This community features a pool, playground and basketball court. Waterford Lakes Town Center is located just across the street, which includes, movie theater, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Great proximity to The University of Central Florida, just 3 miles away. This rental won't last long!!