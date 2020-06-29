All apartments in Alafaya
12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET
12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET

12945 Lexington Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

12945 Lexington Summit Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Come see this beautifully upgraded 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms townhouse for rent in gated community of Waterford Villas. This floor plan offers a spacious open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and dining room/ living room area. Ceramic tile throughout the downstairs area. All bedrooms are located upstairs with laminate flooring throughout.. All windows have plantation shutters and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. There is plenty of storage including a walk-in closet in master bedroom. This community features a pool, playground and basketball court. Waterford Lakes Town Center is located just across the street, which includes, movie theater, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Great proximity to The University of Central Florida, just 3 miles away. This rental won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have any available units?
12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have?
Some of 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET offers parking.
Does 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET has a pool.
Does 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have accessible units?
No, 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 12945 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
