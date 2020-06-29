12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

NEWLY RENOVATED! Complete with new appliances!! Available immediately!! Open floor plan in the beautiful Waterford Lakes community featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, high ceilings, screen enclosed pool with conservation in the backyard to allow for privacy, downstairs master bedroom that connects to the pool area, newly renovated bathrooms, new flooring throughout the home, and a 2 car garage. The home is zoned for great A-rated Timber Creek High School and Discovery Middle schools. Waterford Lakes is a wonderful established residential community with many amenities, beautifully landscaped and lush-green walking pathways close to Waterford Shopping Center, restaurants, easy access to SR408, SR417, and SR 528, and UCF.