All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE

12630 Lakebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12630 Lakebrook Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED! Complete with new appliances!! Available immediately!! Open floor plan in the beautiful Waterford Lakes community featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, high ceilings, screen enclosed pool with conservation in the backyard to allow for privacy, downstairs master bedroom that connects to the pool area, newly renovated bathrooms, new flooring throughout the home, and a 2 car garage. The home is zoned for great A-rated Timber Creek High School and Discovery Middle schools. Waterford Lakes is a wonderful established residential community with many amenities, beautifully landscaped and lush-green walking pathways close to Waterford Shopping Center, restaurants, easy access to SR408, SR417, and SR 528, and UCF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12630 LAKEBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College