Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful upscale and quite neighborhood. Great neighbors. 10 minutes away from UCF.

The house has a pool and jaccuzi and a fireplace.

Included in the rent:

-Xfinity X1 cable (hundreds of channels + 2 HDRs).

-High speed Internet with modem/router..



Not Included:

- Lawn and pool service not included (an additional $200/m)*

* If the tenant is able to adequately maintain lawn and pool, the $200 lawn&pool fee will be waived.



Required to move in:

1- A prorate of the move in month.

2- last month’s rent.

3- $1200 security deposit.

4- Background check.



I will add more details to this ad later.

Please call now and I will answer all your questions.