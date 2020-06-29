1219 Show Drive

Amenities

Eastwood Community four bedroom home - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home. Includes den, exercise room, and large screened rear porch area. Backs up to greenbelt with view of lake and conservation area. Very private with only one immediate neighbor. Upgrades include summer kitchen, quartz counter tops, central isle, breakfast bar, solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, glossy wood floors, and gas fireplace. New air conditioner, plantation shutters, And of course you have the privacy of a gated community with large community pool and clubhouse and a 18 hole golf course and driving range. 15 minutes from UCF and twenty minutes to Orlando International Airport. Waterford Lakes Town Center is only minutes away with boutique shopping and restaurants. Marketed by Jim Payne

407 592 3801



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5503625)