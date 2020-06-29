All apartments in Alafaya
1219 Show Drive
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

1219 Show Drive

1219 Show Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Show Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Eastwood Community four bedroom home - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home. Includes den, exercise room, and large screened rear porch area. Backs up to greenbelt with view of lake and conservation area. Very private with only one immediate neighbor. Upgrades include summer kitchen, quartz counter tops, central isle, breakfast bar, solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, glossy wood floors, and gas fireplace. New air conditioner, plantation shutters, And of course you have the privacy of a gated community with large community pool and clubhouse and a 18 hole golf course and driving range. 15 minutes from UCF and twenty minutes to Orlando International Airport. Waterford Lakes Town Center is only minutes away with boutique shopping and restaurants. Marketed by Jim Payne
407 592 3801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5503625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Show Drive have any available units?
1219 Show Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1219 Show Drive have?
Some of 1219 Show Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Show Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Show Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Show Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Show Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1219 Show Drive offer parking?
No, 1219 Show Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Show Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Show Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Show Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1219 Show Drive has a pool.
Does 1219 Show Drive have accessible units?
No, 1219 Show Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Show Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Show Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Show Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1219 Show Drive has units with air conditioning.

