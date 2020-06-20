1167 SHALLCROSS AVENUE

Amenities
Bright and sunny, town home (end unit!) with private entry in the GUARD GATED community of Spring Isle/Avalon Park ready for immediate occupancy. This large, 2 bedroom + bonus loft/3.5 bath town home overlooks a lovely fountain and pond. The community is close to shopping, dining and A rated schools*. Lots of natural light pours in to this immaculate home featuring all appliances (kitchen and laundry) and 2 car garage! Spring Isle offers resort like amenities including a pool, playground and club room. Cat allowed. No dogs. Association approval required for all tenants.