1167 SHALLCROSS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage pet friendly

Bright and sunny, town home (end unit!) with private entry in the GUARD GATED community of Spring Isle/Avalon Park ready for immediate occupancy. This large, 2 bedroom + bonus loft/3.5 bath town home overlooks a lovely fountain and pond. The community is close to shopping, dining and A rated schools*. Lots of natural light pours in to this immaculate home featuring all appliances (kitchen and laundry) and 2 car garage! Spring Isle offers resort like amenities including a pool, playground and club room. Cat allowed. No dogs. Association approval required for all tenants.