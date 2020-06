Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful home features two bedrooms and two full bath. Multiple use living room, can be a 3 third bedroom, Completely just repainted inside and out. All ceramic tile throughout the home. No home owner Association. Beautiful big backyard. Near major roads, highways and supermarkets. Very nice and quiet community. Lawn service included.