Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE

11121 Cypress Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11121 Cypress Leaf Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath's single-family home Located in Orlando FL! This property features a big living room, ceramic tile flooring, volume ceilings, and a beautiful bay window. Spacious kitchen with granite top and appliances included! Property is level, completely fenced! The interior layout is open in concept and features a split bedroom floor plan and covered rear patio. Nearby to UCF, the Research Park, Walmart, medical facilities, SR408 & SR417, and close proximity to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE have any available units?
11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE have?
Some of 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

