11121 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath's single-family home Located in Orlando FL! This property features a big living room, ceramic tile flooring, volume ceilings, and a beautiful bay window. Spacious kitchen with granite top and appliances included! Property is level, completely fenced! The interior layout is open in concept and features a split bedroom floor plan and covered rear patio. Nearby to UCF, the Research Park, Walmart, medical facilities, SR408 & SR417, and close proximity to downtown.