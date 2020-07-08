110 Riverraft Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/acc67a10aa ---- O: Looking for a 10 month lease to end at the beginning of the summer next year? Or looking for a possible longer lease that expires between Spring - Summer 2021? Renovated home in Waterford Lakes Available Now in Cul-de-sac community! New Paint all throughout. New wood laminate flooring all through out. New master bedroom bath. Washer Dryer included. Separate back door entrance to Garage. Plenty of windows all throughout for great lighting. Living and Dining shared area with French doors to side of home. Eat in kitchen area, with sliding door to backyard. All bedrooms have great closet space. Hallway bedroom has great storage closet behind door, lots of space!!! Fully fenced in yard!! Home is located off of Lake Underhill and Alafaya Trail, near Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lockheed Martin, Siemens, UCF, SR 408 to connect to SR 417, I4. Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Application Fee: $20 Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.