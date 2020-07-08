All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

110 Riverraft Court

110 Riverraft Court · No Longer Available
Location

110 Riverraft Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/acc67a10aa ---- O: Looking for a 10 month lease to end at the beginning of the summer next year? Or looking for a possible longer lease that expires between Spring - Summer 2021? Renovated home in Waterford Lakes Available Now in Cul-de-sac community! New Paint all throughout. New wood laminate flooring all through out. New master bedroom bath. Washer Dryer included. Separate back door entrance to Garage. Plenty of windows all throughout for great lighting. Living and Dining shared area with French doors to side of home. Eat in kitchen area, with sliding door to backyard. All bedrooms have great closet space. Hallway bedroom has great storage closet behind door, lots of space!!! Fully fenced in yard!! Home is located off of Lake Underhill and Alafaya Trail, near Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lockheed Martin, Siemens, UCF, SR 408 to connect to SR 417, I4. Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Application Fee: $20 Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Riverraft Court have any available units?
110 Riverraft Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 110 Riverraft Court have?
Some of 110 Riverraft Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Riverraft Court currently offering any rent specials?
110 Riverraft Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Riverraft Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Riverraft Court is pet friendly.
Does 110 Riverraft Court offer parking?
Yes, 110 Riverraft Court offers parking.
Does 110 Riverraft Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Riverraft Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Riverraft Court have a pool?
No, 110 Riverraft Court does not have a pool.
Does 110 Riverraft Court have accessible units?
No, 110 Riverraft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Riverraft Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Riverraft Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Riverraft Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Riverraft Court has units with air conditioning.

