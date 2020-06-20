All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

1047 Enclair St.

1047 Enclair Street · No Longer Available
Location

1047 Enclair Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Available 07/10/19 3/2.5 townhome @ guard gated community Avalon Park - Property Id: 130715

Well maintained townhome in 24 hour guard gated community -Spring Isle - in Avalon Park. Shopping, dining, entertainment, all within walking distance. School ratings: 10-10-8.
This spacious 3/2.5 townhome offers a fantastic, open concept, floor plan. Perfect sized kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, granite tops, overlooking the great room. Tile flooring first floor. All bedrooms are upstairs, master with walk in closet, en suite with double vanities.
Great size 2nd bedroom and 3rd bedroom. Community offers pool, playgrounds, tennis courts and basketball court. Conveniently located, close to Waterford Lakes, 408, 528 and UCF.
For more info please TEXT
Atef (407) 437-5273
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130715
Property Id 130715

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4961942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Enclair St. have any available units?
1047 Enclair St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1047 Enclair St. have?
Some of 1047 Enclair St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 Enclair St. currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Enclair St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Enclair St. pet-friendly?
No, 1047 Enclair St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1047 Enclair St. offer parking?
No, 1047 Enclair St. does not offer parking.
Does 1047 Enclair St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1047 Enclair St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Enclair St. have a pool?
Yes, 1047 Enclair St. has a pool.
Does 1047 Enclair St. have accessible units?
No, 1047 Enclair St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Enclair St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 Enclair St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 Enclair St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1047 Enclair St. does not have units with air conditioning.
