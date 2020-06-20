1047 Enclair St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Available 07/10/19 3/2.5 townhome @ guard gated community Avalon Park - Property Id: 130715



Well maintained townhome in 24 hour guard gated community -Spring Isle - in Avalon Park. Shopping, dining, entertainment, all within walking distance. School ratings: 10-10-8.

This spacious 3/2.5 townhome offers a fantastic, open concept, floor plan. Perfect sized kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, granite tops, overlooking the great room. Tile flooring first floor. All bedrooms are upstairs, master with walk in closet, en suite with double vanities.

Great size 2nd bedroom and 3rd bedroom. Community offers pool, playgrounds, tennis courts and basketball court. Conveniently located, close to Waterford Lakes, 408, 528 and UCF.

For more info please TEXT

Atef (407) 437-5273

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130715

Property Id 130715



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4961942)