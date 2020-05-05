4570 Macarthur Blvd NW T2.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated bike storage

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage

Newly Renovated Georgetown Condo - Property Id: 100583



Newly renovated Beautiful garden studio condo in one of the Districts most sought after neighborhoods! The Palisades!



Your studio features new ceramic wood floors, updated bathroom, new quartz countertops and a parking space!! Laundry on site as well as bike storage.



Utilities and parking included!



Students and medical travelers welcomed! Ask about short term lease options.



LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!

Enjoy living less than a mile from Georgetown University, MedStar Georgetown Hospital, and downtown Georgetown M street.



Special gift for 12mos lease term!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100583

Property Id 100583



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5383880)