Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

4570 Macarthur Blvd NW T2

4570 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4570 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Newly Renovated Georgetown Condo - Property Id: 100583

Newly renovated Beautiful garden studio condo in one of the Districts most sought after neighborhoods! The Palisades!

Your studio features new ceramic wood floors, updated bathroom, new quartz countertops and a parking space!! Laundry on site as well as bike storage.

Utilities and parking included!

Students and medical travelers welcomed! Ask about short term lease options.

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!
Enjoy living less than a mile from Georgetown University, MedStar Georgetown Hospital, and downtown Georgetown M street.

Special gift for 12mos lease term!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100583
Property Id 100583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5383880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

