Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

315 12th St. NE #301

315 12th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

315 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Massive top-floor residence with offstreet parking in the heart of Capitol Hill! - Massive top-floor residence in the heart of Capitol Hill. As soon as you enter, you are greeted by tall ceilings, an abundance of light, gleaming wood floors, open kitchen with chef-caliber appliances, a balcony with lovely tree-top views, designer baths, spacious bedrooms and large closet spaces. The unit conveys with one assigned parking space. Walk to all of Capitol Hill's main attractions, fabulous shops and restaurants on H Street and so much more!

Professionally marketed and managed by:

Citylights Realty Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5104327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 12th St. NE #301 have any available units?
315 12th St. NE #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 315 12th St. NE #301 currently offering any rent specials?
315 12th St. NE #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 12th St. NE #301 pet-friendly?
No, 315 12th St. NE #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 315 12th St. NE #301 offer parking?
Yes, 315 12th St. NE #301 offers parking.
Does 315 12th St. NE #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 12th St. NE #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 12th St. NE #301 have a pool?
No, 315 12th St. NE #301 does not have a pool.
Does 315 12th St. NE #301 have accessible units?
No, 315 12th St. NE #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 12th St. NE #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 12th St. NE #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 12th St. NE #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 12th St. NE #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
