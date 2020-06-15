All apartments in Stamford
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:45 PM

33 Pleasant Street

33 Pleasant Street · (203) 550-0666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Pleasant Street, Stamford, CT 06901
Downtown Stamford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
media room
Convenience & sophisticated style is what you get with this luxury 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse set back in a quiet enclave in the heart of downtown! Enjoy the open floor plan, featuring a completely updated eat-in-kitchen with granite countertop, built-in wine rack, and hardwood floors throughout. Sun-filled living and dining room with slider that lead out to a large deck and back yard perfect for Grilling/entertaining. Enjoy 3 Brand new bathrooms, Washer/dryer on upper level, and a gorgeus master suite with walk-in closets and valued ceilings. Lower level perfect for office/3rd bedroom or additional media room. Attached one car garage, tons of storage, Central Air, and plenty of guest parking are just a few of many perks, Walk to everything! Restaurants, Metro North, Movie Theater, Shopping and more. This unit is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Pleasant Street have any available units?
33 Pleasant Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Pleasant Street have?
Some of 33 Pleasant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Pleasant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Pleasant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 33 Pleasant Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Pleasant Street does offer parking.
Does 33 Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Pleasant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 33 Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Pleasant Street has units with dishwashers.
