33 Pleasant Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest parking media room

Convenience & sophisticated style is what you get with this luxury 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse set back in a quiet enclave in the heart of downtown! Enjoy the open floor plan, featuring a completely updated eat-in-kitchen with granite countertop, built-in wine rack, and hardwood floors throughout. Sun-filled living and dining room with slider that lead out to a large deck and back yard perfect for Grilling/entertaining. Enjoy 3 Brand new bathrooms, Washer/dryer on upper level, and a gorgeus master suite with walk-in closets and valued ceilings. Lower level perfect for office/3rd bedroom or additional media room. Attached one car garage, tons of storage, Central Air, and plenty of guest parking are just a few of many perks, Walk to everything! Restaurants, Metro North, Movie Theater, Shopping and more. This unit is not to be missed!