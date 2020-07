Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Bright and airy one bedroom condo that's walking distance to the beautiful Holly Cove Pond and just a 5 min bike ride to Cove Island park and beach. Great option for commuters just .02 miles from I-95, city bus stops, 2 miles from Downtown Stamford train station and 1.5 miles from Glenbrook station. The unit has ample closet space and there's an additional private storage room in the basement. You can catch a nice afternoon breeze on the porch or enjoy the recent interior updates including a brand new air conditioner in the living room, fresh paint and new light fixtures. There's also onsite laundry with interior access and one reserved parking space.