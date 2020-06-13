/
branford center
209 Apartments for rent in Branford Center, CT📍
9 Parker Memorial Drive
9 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1265 sqft
Magnificent setting overlooking Branford Harbor. Full water views from almost every room. As close to living on an island but being on land. Access to 2 sandy beaches, playground. Full wrapround porch with amazing views.
37 Maple
37 Maple St, Branford Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$925
500 sqft
Nice one bedroom/one bathroom close to branford center. Newer appliances and finished through out, short walk to Branford point. Off street parking for one car. 2 month sec and first mon5 rent. 650 credit. No evictions.
674 Main Street
674 Main Street, Branford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available July 1st ~ Beautiful 2 bedroom second floor apartment within walking distance to the Green, and Train. Kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, plenty of counter space, breakfast bar and dining area.
67 South Main Street
67 South Main Street, Branford Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
661 sqft
Center of town location on the historic green! Remodeled 2 bedroom ranch on first-floor unit with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 Parker Memorial Drive
1 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1129 sqft
August and September availability only. Direct waterfront, furnished, seasonal property located on private property within Parker Memorial Park. Beautiful views of Branford Harbor.
Results within 1 mile of Branford Center
15 River Road
15 River Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
894 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL available 9/1/20 thru 5/31/21 - Direct Waterfront in Pawson Park! Charming 2BR home, fully furnished, HW floors, fireplace, heated sunroom makes a perfect in home office too! Beautiful views, beach access, $1,975/month plus
Results within 5 miles of Branford Center
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St, East Haven, CT
Studio
$975
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
475 sqft
510 Main redefines Connecticut living, with a clubhouse that contains free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar. Residents enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting and walk-in closet space, and extra storage is available.
Autumn Ridge
90 Gerrish Ave, East Haven, CT
Studio
$895
400 sqft
All-studio apartment complex Autumn Ridge offers efficiency combined with modern upgrades like new cabinetry, fully-equipped kitchens and private patios and balconies. The complex accepts small dogs.
Fair Haven Heights
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Fair Haven Heights
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Annex
179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R
179 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of the building available now! This apartment is freshly painted and features hardwood floors throughout the unit, big porch right off the living room, and the kitchen
Quinnipiac Meadows
118 Weybosset St
118 Weybosset Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!!! GUT RENOVATED 1BR APTS F/H HEIGHTS/ FOXON AREA!!! Features: * New Tiling Throughout *Plenty Of Sunlight *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *His/Her Closets *Porch *Laundry on Premises *Parking Lot **Income
131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3
131 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Contact: Levi M. 646 923 1524 Newly Renovated Luxury 2 Bedroom.
183 Laurel St
183 Laurel Street, East Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Charming 4 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home East Haven! Features: *Huge Yard *Driveway *Ample closet/storage space *Basement *W/D Hookup Tenant Responsible For Gas & Electric Bills **Sec 8 Accepted** Sorry, No Dogs Allowed! Further
Quinnipiac Meadows
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue Unit 513
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2-Bed Apt - Available Now! - This is a gorgeous 2-Bed/1-bath apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Ave with a deck! Close to major highways, bus stop and shopping stores. Features: - Approx.
Quinnipiac Meadows
60 Donna Dr
60 Donna Drive, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Spacious 1br Condo Fair Haven Heights! *Large closets *O/S Parking *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.
Annex
210 Burwell St Apt 2
210 Burwell Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now! This freshly painted apartment features hardwood floors throughout the unit, a big porch right off the living room, and a kitchen featuring brand new appliances including stove, fridge and cabinets
264 Opening Hill Rd
264 Opening Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1330 sqft
264 Opening Hill Road - Property Id: 297611 Beautiful townhouse-style condominium available for rent. Quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.
34 Highland Ave.
34 Highland Avenue, East Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1452 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 1st floor apartment in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 108856 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, living room, family room, spacious kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer hookup, freshly remodeled bathroom, brand new carpets.
Annex
320 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 5F
320 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Lovely 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located in a charming complex available now! This apartment includes beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with ceramic tiles, and off-street parking. Section 8 vouchers welcome for 2 or 1 bed.
229 Branford Rd 520
229 Branford Road, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 520 Available 08/15/20 North Farms East Condo Townhouse - Property Id: 132708 Pristine, 2 bedroom unit is bright and ready to move in. Living room and Kitchen have sparkling laminate wood-look floors.
Quinnipiac Meadows
1385 Quinnipiac Ave Fl 1
1385 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/10/20 Coming available soon large 3 Bedroom Apartment with your own private garage Call 203-467-7068 (RLNE5828372)
86-4 Cosey Beach Ave 4
86 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 East Haven Beach Condo for rent - Property Id: 284417 Victoria Beach townhouse with a partial water view. Private entrance. Hardwood floors. Central heating/AC. Balcony/patio.
214 Monticello Drive
214 Monticello Dr, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
This spacious, three level, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, renovated townhouse is waiting for you! Come enjoy the beautiful pool after playing on the playground with your children or enjoying a nice game of tennis on the tennis courts.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Branford Center rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,370.
Some of the colleges located in the Branford Center area include Albertus Magnus College, University of Bridgeport, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Branford Center from include New Haven, Hartford, Middletown, Milford city, and Norwalk.
