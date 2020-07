Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center clubhouse internet access package receiving

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The Liberty Building is a beautiful historic apartment community in New Haven, Connecticut near Yale University, Yale New Haven Hospital, Knights of Columbus US Headquarters, and Alexion. Enjoy being footsteps away from everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Union Station, and schools. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place.