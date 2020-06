Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated Unit Available Now!

1st floor spacious 3 bedroom unit with two bathrooms!

Tenant pays electric only!

Spacious kitchen and entertainment area! Exposed brick and bay windows to maximize your natural light make this unit a gathering place for friends and students!

3 family house in the quaint Edgewood & Howe neighborhood. Perfect for the next group of students looking for a home away from home.