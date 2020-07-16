All apartments in New Haven
Find more places like 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
22 Chamberlain St Apt 22
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

22 Chamberlain St Apt 22

22 Chamberlain Street · (203) 903-4667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Haven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

22 Chamberlain Street, New Haven, CT 06512
Annex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED!**
2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment minutes away from a Prime Location: Downtown New Haven is available now!
This newly renovated apartment located in an amazing area features gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful ceramic tiled floors in the kitchen, and is freshly pained! This apartment also has central air conditioning, a garage, and washer and dryer hookups. There is a beautiful balcony that is perfect for the summertime located in a great and friendly neighborhood!

Requirements for this Apartment: monthly income 3 times the rent, 650+ credit score, and NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667

(RLNE5873005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 have any available units?
22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 have?
Some of 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 currently offering any rent specials?
22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 pet-friendly?
No, 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 offer parking?
Yes, 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 offers parking.
Does 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 have a pool?
No, 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 does not have a pool.
Does 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 have accessible units?
No, 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 22 Chamberlain St Apt 22?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Strouse Adler
78 Olive St
New Haven, CT 06510
254 College Street
254 College St
New Haven, CT 06510
Corsair
1050 State St
New Haven, CT 06511
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street
New Haven, CT 06513
The Liberty
152 Temple St
New Haven, CT 06510
360 State Street
360 State St
New Haven, CT 06510
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St
New Haven, CT 06514
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06518

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms
New Haven Apartments with ParkingNew Haven Dog Friendly Apartments
New Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CT
Manchester, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NY
New Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity