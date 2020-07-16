22 Chamberlain St Apt 22

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED!**

2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment minutes away from a Prime Location: Downtown New Haven is available now!

This newly renovated apartment located in an amazing area features gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful ceramic tiled floors in the kitchen, and is freshly pained! This apartment also has central air conditioning, a garage, and washer and dryer hookups. There is a beautiful balcony that is perfect for the summertime located in a great and friendly neighborhood!



Requirements for this Apartment: monthly income 3 times the rent, 650+ credit score, and NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667



(RLNE5873005)