146 Bradley Street 3

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 2BR East Rock Penthouse - Walk to Yale - Property Id: 270337



2BR unit in highly desirable and quaint East Rock community, conveniently located between Orange and State Street. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Large living area. Washer/dryer in basement. Big back yard and back patio in the rear to enjoy when it's nice out as well. Great for BBQ's!



Very close to Yale Campus, restaurants, and Yale SOM (~0.4 mile walk to SOM, 0.25 mile-walk to shuttle stop). Responsible and responsive local property managers (actual owner lives in the building and is a Yale Law School student). Owner is a Yale Law School student!



-Lots of natural light

-Washer/Dryer in basement

-Central baseboard heating

-Easy walk to Yale campus and Yale shuttles

-Zoned on-street parking



Virtual tours available and in-person showings.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270337

