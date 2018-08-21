All apartments in New Haven
146 Bradley Street 3

146 Bradley Street · (475) 257-2332
Location

146 Bradley Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Downtown New Haven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 2BR East Rock Penthouse - Walk to Yale - Property Id: 270337

2BR unit in highly desirable and quaint East Rock community, conveniently located between Orange and State Street. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Large living area. Washer/dryer in basement. Big back yard and back patio in the rear to enjoy when it's nice out as well. Great for BBQ's!

Very close to Yale Campus, restaurants, and Yale SOM (~0.4 mile walk to SOM, 0.25 mile-walk to shuttle stop). Responsible and responsive local property managers (actual owner lives in the building and is a Yale Law School student). Owner is a Yale Law School student!

-Lots of natural light
-Washer/Dryer in basement
-Central baseboard heating
-Easy walk to Yale campus and Yale shuttles
-Zoned on-street parking

Virtual tours available and in-person showings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270337
Property Id 270337

(RLNE5739749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

