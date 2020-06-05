129 Sheldon Terrace

Amenities

East Rock! Unique cozy single family house with a very rare one acre landscaped and majestic backyard and attached one car garage! Newly renovated with central air, gleaming hardwood floors, open kitchen perfect for entertaining with a soaring ceiling, granite countertops, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. A light and airy space with 3 bedrooms and one bathroom with bathtub, located on a quiet street at the end of a tree-lined cul de sac. One block to Prospect street and there is a back pathway which leads directly to the Yale Shuttle. Live next to the mansions on Prospect Hill and enjoy the peace and quiet in your private house! Minutes to Yale, downtown and Orange Street with all of the gourmet shops and restaurants. Pet friendly and one month security deposit. Good credit required. Please call for your private showing.