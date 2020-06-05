All apartments in New Haven
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:30 PM

129 Sheldon Terrace

129 Sheldon Terrace · (203) 889-7914
Location

129 Sheldon Terrace, New Haven, CT 06511
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
East Rock! Unique cozy single family house with a very rare one acre landscaped and majestic backyard and attached one car garage! Newly renovated with central air, gleaming hardwood floors, open kitchen perfect for entertaining with a soaring ceiling, granite countertops, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. A light and airy space with 3 bedrooms and one bathroom with bathtub, located on a quiet street at the end of a tree-lined cul de sac. One block to Prospect street and there is a back pathway which leads directly to the Yale Shuttle. Live next to the mansions on Prospect Hill and enjoy the peace and quiet in your private house! Minutes to Yale, downtown and Orange Street with all of the gourmet shops and restaurants. Pet friendly and one month security deposit. Good credit required. Please call for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Sheldon Terrace have any available units?
129 Sheldon Terrace has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Sheldon Terrace have?
Some of 129 Sheldon Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Sheldon Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
129 Sheldon Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Sheldon Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Sheldon Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 129 Sheldon Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 129 Sheldon Terrace does offer parking.
Does 129 Sheldon Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Sheldon Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Sheldon Terrace have a pool?
No, 129 Sheldon Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 129 Sheldon Terrace have accessible units?
No, 129 Sheldon Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Sheldon Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Sheldon Terrace has units with dishwashers.
