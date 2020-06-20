All apartments in New Haven
Find more places like 112 Greenwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
112 Greenwood Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:00 PM

112 Greenwood Street

112 Greenwood Street · (203) 278-7542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Haven
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

112 Greenwood Street, New Haven, CT 06511
West River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
BEAUTIFUL over-sized townhouse style unit, completely updated, featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath! The main level offers 9 ft ceilings and hardwood flooring and fresh paint through-out! The living-room is a perfect place to entertain and gather with friends or family; with an open floor concept to the dining area/kitchen. Kitchen is bright and spacious, includes a breakfast bar, brand-new stainless steel appliances and loads of storage! Full bathroom is located on the main level and off of the kitchen is a separate common laundry area. Heading to the upper-level, you'll find hardwood/laminate wood flooring and every inch has been freshly painted, FANTASTIC closet space down the hallway and 3 generous sized bedrooms. The second level features an inviting porch; enjoy your mornings here soaking up the sun while sipping your coffee/tea or relaxing in the evenings. Close proximity to Downtown New Haven and EVERYTHING it has to offer! Off street parking and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - electricity, gas, water and internet!!! Click on the video icon to walk-through the property using our 3D Virtual Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Greenwood Street have any available units?
112 Greenwood Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Greenwood Street have?
Some of 112 Greenwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Greenwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 Greenwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Greenwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 Greenwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 112 Greenwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 112 Greenwood Street does offer parking.
Does 112 Greenwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Greenwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Greenwood Street have a pool?
No, 112 Greenwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 Greenwood Street have accessible units?
No, 112 Greenwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Greenwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Greenwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 112 Greenwood Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street
New Haven, CT 06513
The Novella
1245 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06511
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06510
360 State Street
360 State St
New Haven, CT 06510
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06517
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St
New Haven, CT 06514

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms
New Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Haven Pet Friendly Places
New Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
Waterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenFair Haven HeightsEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity