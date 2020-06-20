112 Greenwood Street

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL over-sized townhouse style unit, completely updated, featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath! The main level offers 9 ft ceilings and hardwood flooring and fresh paint through-out! The living-room is a perfect place to entertain and gather with friends or family; with an open floor concept to the dining area/kitchen. Kitchen is bright and spacious, includes a breakfast bar, brand-new stainless steel appliances and loads of storage! Full bathroom is located on the main level and off of the kitchen is a separate common laundry area. Heading to the upper-level, you'll find hardwood/laminate wood flooring and every inch has been freshly painted, FANTASTIC closet space down the hallway and 3 generous sized bedrooms. The second level features an inviting porch; enjoy your mornings here soaking up the sun while sipping your coffee/tea or relaxing in the evenings. Close proximity to Downtown New Haven and EVERYTHING it has to offer! Off street parking and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - electricity, gas, water and internet!!! Click on the video icon to walk-through the property using our 3D Virtual Tour!