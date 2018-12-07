All apartments in Meriden
17 Bayberry Woods
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

17 Bayberry Woods

17 Barberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT 06451

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
community garden
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom. These units are just built, so everything is brand new, just for you. Washer and Dryer always included.
Our completed community will have a shared community garden, wandering trails and optional garage ports. Each unit will have a private entry.
We strive to achieve an equal housing opportunity for anyone qualified to lease at our community. It is a policy of Bayberry Woods to strictly follow the Fair Housing Act. All applicants will need to complete a full package prior to consideration. We have 15 Units Available for a JULY 1st Move-IN Date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Bayberry Woods have any available units?
17 Bayberry Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meriden, CT.
What amenities does 17 Bayberry Woods have?
Some of 17 Bayberry Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Bayberry Woods currently offering any rent specials?
17 Bayberry Woods isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Bayberry Woods pet-friendly?
No, 17 Bayberry Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meriden.
Does 17 Bayberry Woods offer parking?
Yes, 17 Bayberry Woods does offer parking.
Does 17 Bayberry Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Bayberry Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Bayberry Woods have a pool?
No, 17 Bayberry Woods does not have a pool.
Does 17 Bayberry Woods have accessible units?
No, 17 Bayberry Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Bayberry Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Bayberry Woods has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Bayberry Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Bayberry Woods does not have units with air conditioning.
