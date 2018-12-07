17 Bayberry Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities community garden parking garage

Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom. These units are just built, so everything is brand new, just for you. Washer and Dryer always included.

Our completed community will have a shared community garden, wandering trails and optional garage ports. Each unit will have a private entry.

We strive to achieve an equal housing opportunity for anyone qualified to lease at our community. It is a policy of Bayberry Woods to strictly follow the Fair Housing Act. All applicants will need to complete a full package prior to consideration. We have 15 Units Available for a JULY 1st Move-IN Date.