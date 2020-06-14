Apartment List
49 Apartments for rent in Meriden, CT with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 08:01pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated May 8 at 02:44pm
$
2 Units Available
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 20 at 05:59pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood Park II
25 Allen Avenue, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one, two and three bedroom apartments, Crestwood Park II is situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 4 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 4 at 05:44pm
1 Unit Available
Victoria Tower
410 East Main Street, Meriden, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Victoria Towers offices spacious efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood close to shopping, bus lines and highways. This eight story building is handicap accessible with elevators from the lobby level.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
18 Cricket Drive
18 Cricket Drive, Meriden, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large 4 Bedroom on Desirable Cricket Dr! - Come and checkout this 4 bedroom, renovated home, in the heart of Meriden! This home features an updated kitchen and bathroom, hard wood floors throughout, full basement, and an over sized flat backyard!

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
226 Crown St C
226 Crown Street, Meriden, CT
Studio
$750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio apartment - Property Id: 136163 Studio Apartment for rent.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,445
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
56 Terrace Gardens
56 Terrace Gardens, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
This spacious condo townhouse is conveniently located in close proximity to highways, center of town and near new Amazon Distribution Facility. Large main level offers living room/dining room combination, large eat-in kitchen and 1/2 bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17 Speechly Avenue
17 Speechly Avenue, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
Very spacious l bedroom apartment, very well maintained, freshly painted. Large living room and an eat in kitchen with a lot of kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice porch for your enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Greenfield Village
1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
875 sqft
Welcome Home Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
4 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1300 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 10 at 07:33pm
4 Units Available
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rose Gardens offers spacious one bedroom flats, two and three bedroom townhomes conveniently located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 10 at 03:21pm
3 Units Available
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Newfield Towers is a 50 year old and older community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 4 at 05:52pm
3 Units Available
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stoneycrest Towers is a senior community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
10 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$955
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
751 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
883 sqft
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 20 at 04:49pm
3 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
818 Bartholomew Road, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodbury Apartments offers spacious one bedroom flats and two and three bedroom townhomes situated in a country setting.
City Guide for Meriden, CT

If you're taken by the locale of the 1989 Robert De Niro flick Jacknife or the 2006 movie The Quiet, then Meriden is for you!

This scenic settlement in the heart of Connecticut at the crossroads of three major highways offers a quaint, friendly and affordable small town setting with access to the superior community facilities one normally associates with the big city.

With 60,868 inhabitants spread over 62.42 sq. kms, Meriden in new Haven County, Connecticut, is fairly spread out. A combination of vast recreational space, splendid parks, a vibrant community life and a young multicultural populace lend a special charm to Meriden. The presence of industrial parks, shopping centers, excellent schools, state of the art healthcare facilities and other altars of civilization mean that life in Meriden is more than just sustainable, and living in the area is super friendly to your bank account. Housing rates in Meriden are inexpensive compared to other communities in Connecticut and the cost of living is considerably lower as well. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Meriden, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Meriden renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

