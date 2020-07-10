/
apartments with washer dryer
49 Apartments for rent in Meriden, CT with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Last updated June 23 at 05:11pm
1 Unit Available
Brookside Gardens
737 West Main Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one and two bedroom flats and two bedroom townhouses, Brookside Gardens is nestled in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easily access to shopping, restaurants and highways.
Last updated June 23 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
Last updated June 23 at 05:06pm
2 Units Available
Victoria Tower
410 East Main Street, Meriden, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Victoria Towers offices spacious efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood close to shopping, bus lines and highways. This eight story building is handicap accessible with elevators from the lobby level.
Last updated June 23 at 04:56pm
4 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated May 20 at 05:59pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood Park II
25 Allen Avenue, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one, two and three bedroom apartments, Crestwood Park II is situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Last updated June 4 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,011
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
Results within 1 mile of Meriden
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2718 Berlin Tpke #1
2718 Berlin Turnpike, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
New Luxury Waterfront Townhomes on Silver Lake! - Property Id: 274222 Enjoy luxury lakefront living at Edgewater Townhomes of Berlin.
Results within 5 miles of Meriden
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
11 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
13 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,220
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,240
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
8 Units Available
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated. Laundry in basement.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3 Pondside Drive
3 Pondside Drive, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2641 sqft
This home in the Fieldstone Farms community is a rare opportunity to rent fully-furnished! From the time you walk into the front door, you feel right at home.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
37 Hunters Lane
37 Hunters Ln, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
78 Evergreene
78 Evergreene, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
700 sqft
Best unit!Come see this beautiful 2 bedroom 3rd floor end unit with new carpet and fresh paint! Pergo floor in livingroom/dining room combo. This unit also has a washer and dryer and a storage room. Tenant would be responsible for all utilities.
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
453 Robin Court
453 Robin Court, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful end unit with private rear and side yards. Fully applianced, including 3 AC Units that are available.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
53 Parker Street
53 Parker Street, Wallingford Center, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
701 sqft
***PHASE 2, Building E will be ready for leasing in May!!*** Welcome to Wallingford's newest upscale Community! The NEW Parker Place is located just minutes from Wallingford's vibrant restaurants, cafes, shopping and walking distance to the new
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
2 Fern Avenue
2 Fern Ave, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1152 sqft
Ideal location close to major highways and central in the state. This townhouse condo has it all, from granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, walk down deck, and high end washer and dryer. Carpet in bedrooms with hardwood through-out.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
33 Howard Avenue
33 Howard Ave, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
Room for rent in shared apartment in Southington. Amenities included: hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, yard, and upstairs partially finished attic for personal sitting room. Utilities included: internet and water. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Meriden
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
68 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
2 Units Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,145
1341 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
