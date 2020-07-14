Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher cats allowed new construction 24hr maintenance parking

Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park. Each residence features a modern kitchen with dishwasher, washer/dryer in each unit, Central A/C, and more. Community amenities include a community room, fitness center (phase I), and playground.



Phase I of Meriden Commons consists of 75 high-quality apartment homes for area residents. Residents of phase I can choose from several one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans.



Phase II consists of an additional 76 apartment homes in the form of a mid-rise apartment building and townhomes. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom affordable and market rate apartments are available. 1,532 SF of retail space is available for lease.