Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Meriden Commons

177 State St · (203) 496-4979
Location

177 State St, Meriden, CT 06450

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom 1 Bath-1

$1,011

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom 1 Bath-2

$1,540

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom 1 Bath-1

$1,211

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedroom 1 Bath-2

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom 2Bath-2

$1,391

3 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedroom 2Bath-1

$1,418

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meriden Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
new construction
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
key fob access
lobby
new construction
playground
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park. Each residence features a modern kitchen with dishwasher, washer/dryer in each unit, Central A/C, and more. Community amenities include a community room, fitness center (phase I), and playground.

Phase I of Meriden Commons consists of 75 high-quality apartment homes for area residents. Residents of phase I can choose from several one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans.

Phase II consists of an additional 76 apartment homes in the form of a mid-rise apartment building and townhomes. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom affordable and market rate apartments are available. 1,532 SF of retail space is available for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $10
Deposit: Security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: N/A - No dogs allowed.
Cats
deposit: $0
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $0
Parking Details: Surface parking lot.
Storage Details: Additional storage available on each floor.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meriden Commons have any available units?
Meriden Commons offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,011, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,211, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,391. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Meriden Commons have?
Some of Meriden Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meriden Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Meriden Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meriden Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Meriden Commons is pet friendly.
Does Meriden Commons offer parking?
Yes, Meriden Commons offers parking.
Does Meriden Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meriden Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meriden Commons have a pool?
No, Meriden Commons does not have a pool.
Does Meriden Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Meriden Commons has accessible units.
Does Meriden Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meriden Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Meriden Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meriden Commons has units with air conditioning.
