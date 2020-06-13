53 Apartments for rent in Meriden, CT with balcony
If you're taken by the locale of the 1989 Robert De Niro flick Jacknife or the 2006 movie The Quiet, then Meriden is for you!
This scenic settlement in the heart of Connecticut at the crossroads of three major highways offers a quaint, friendly and affordable small town setting with access to the superior community facilities one normally associates with the big city.
With 60,868 inhabitants spread over 62.42 sq. kms, Meriden in new Haven County, Connecticut, is fairly spread out. A combination of vast recreational space, splendid parks, a vibrant community life and a young multicultural populace lend a special charm to Meriden. The presence of industrial parks, shopping centers, excellent schools, state of the art healthcare facilities and other altars of civilization mean that life in Meriden is more than just sustainable, and living in the area is super friendly to your bank account. Housing rates in Meriden are inexpensive compared to other communities in Connecticut and the cost of living is considerably lower as well. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Meriden renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.