53 Apartments for rent in Meriden, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
24 Bayberry Woods
24 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
17 Bayberry Woods
17 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
8 Bayberry Woods
8 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
17 North 3rd Street
17 North 3rd Street, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
904 sqft
1st floor 5 room -2 bedroom unit with off street parking for two vehicles (commercial vehicles not allowed) - Available 04/01
Results within 5 miles of Meriden
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
$
2 Units Available
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
12 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,233
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
18 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,445
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Russett Lane
2 Russett Ln, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Remodeled One Bedroom & Loft Apartments AVAILABLE NOW! - You don't want to miss these sunny one bedroom and loft apartments. Units feature separate dining area with a/c wall unit. Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
455 East St
455 East Street, Middletown, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
****Rent to own our STUNNING home complete with high ceilings, original hardware, 6 fireplaces, 4 bedrooms, an in-ground GUNITE salt water heated pool w/jetted hot tub. 3 bay detached garage. Large barn positioned deep in the rear of the property.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
254 Ward Street
254 Ward Street, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Now you can live within walking distance to Wallingford's downtown restaurants and shopping district!!! This a very well-maintained 2nd apartment featuring large eat-in kitchen, an enclosed 3-season porch and 2 bedrooms as well as storage space in

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
550 Darling Street
550 Darling Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1802 sqft
Gorgeous end unit townhouse, boasting over 1800 sq ft! This condo is clean and recently remodeled. Please see the 3D tour. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a finished basement.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
56 Terrace Gardens
56 Terrace Gardens, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
This spacious condo townhouse is conveniently located in close proximity to highways, center of town and near new Amazon Distribution Facility. Large main level offers living room/dining room combination, large eat-in kitchen and 1/2 bath.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
265 Ward Street
265 Ward Street, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Now you can live within walking distance to downtown Wallingford with all the restaurants and shopping! 2nd floor unit available for rent, 2 bedrooms, gas heating, pantry off of kitchen, off-street parking and a 2nd floor screened-in porch.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
17 Speechly Avenue
17 Speechly Avenue, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
Very spacious l bedroom apartment, very well maintained, freshly painted. Large living room and an eat in kitchen with a lot of kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice porch for your enjoyment.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
236 Burgundy Hill Lane
236 Burgundy Hill Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$995
565 sqft
Beautifully recently completely renovated ranch style one bedroom condo in Peppermill Village. Large living room and dining area with sliding glass door to deck and storage space. There is a spacious bedroom with double closets .

1 of 13

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
2 Fern Avenue
2 Fern Ave, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1152 sqft
Ideal location close to major highways and central in the state. This townhouse condo has it all, from granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, walk down deck, and high end washer and dryer. Carpet in bedrooms with hardwood through-out.
Results within 10 miles of Meriden
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
23 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,097
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1590 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
68 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
City Guide for Meriden, CT

If you're taken by the locale of the 1989 Robert De Niro flick Jacknife or the 2006 movie The Quiet, then Meriden is for you!

This scenic settlement in the heart of Connecticut at the crossroads of three major highways offers a quaint, friendly and affordable small town setting with access to the superior community facilities one normally associates with the big city.

With 60,868 inhabitants spread over 62.42 sq. kms, Meriden in new Haven County, Connecticut, is fairly spread out. A combination of vast recreational space, splendid parks, a vibrant community life and a young multicultural populace lend a special charm to Meriden. The presence of industrial parks, shopping centers, excellent schools, state of the art healthcare facilities and other altars of civilization mean that life in Meriden is more than just sustainable, and living in the area is super friendly to your bank account. Housing rates in Meriden are inexpensive compared to other communities in Connecticut and the cost of living is considerably lower as well. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Meriden, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Meriden renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

