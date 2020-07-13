Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 AM

83 Apartments for rent in Meriden, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Meriden apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 23 at 05:11pm
1 Unit Available
Brookside Gardens
737 West Main Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one and two bedroom flats and two bedroom townhouses, Brookside Gardens is nestled in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easily access to shopping, restaurants and highways.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 23 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 23 at 05:06pm
2 Units Available
Victoria Tower
410 East Main Street, Meriden, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Victoria Towers offices spacious efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood close to shopping, bus lines and highways. This eight story building is handicap accessible with elevators from the lobby level.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 23 at 04:56pm
4 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 20 at 05:59pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood Park II
25 Allen Avenue, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one, two and three bedroom apartments, Crestwood Park II is situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 4 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,011
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
63 Hicks Street
63 Hicks Street, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
990 sqft
Two bedroom Townhouse in quiet 5 unit complex with one car garage. Great back yard - walk-out from basement - small deck -NOT SECTION 8 Approved . NO SMOKING AND ABSOLUTELY NO PETS. NO UTILITIES INCLUDED

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
75 Curtis Street
75 Curtis Street, Meriden, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
4 bedroom second floor unit, large kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, stove, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, living room and enclosed sun porch, off street parking

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Cricket Drive
18 Cricket Drive, Meriden, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large 4 Bedroom on Desirable Cricket Dr! - Come and checkout this 4 bedroom, renovated home, in the heart of Meriden! This home features an updated kitchen and bathroom, hard wood floors throughout, full basement, and an over sized flat backyard!
Results within 5 miles of Meriden
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
15 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
8 Units Available
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
12 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
17 Units Available
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,115
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Centrally located apartments with great floor plans in Middletown, Connecticut, with access to highways, restaurants and shopping. Nicely landscaped property with trees, green lawns and a pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,240
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3 Pondside Drive
3 Pondside Drive, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2641 sqft
This home in the Fieldstone Farms community is a rare opportunity to rent fully-furnished! From the time you walk into the front door, you feel right at home.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
37 Hunters Lane
37 Hunters Ln, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
78 Evergreene
78 Evergreene, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
700 sqft
Best unit!Come see this beautiful 2 bedroom 3rd floor end unit with new carpet and fresh paint! Pergo floor in livingroom/dining room combo. This unit also has a washer and dryer and a storage room. Tenant would be responsible for all utilities.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
265 Ward Street
265 Ward Street, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Now you can live within walking distance to downtown Wallingford with all the restaurants and shopping! 2nd floor unit available for rent, 2 bedrooms, gas heating, pantry off of kitchen, off-street parking and a 2nd floor screened-in porch.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
53 Parker Street
53 Parker Street, Wallingford Center, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
701 sqft
***PHASE 2, Building E will be ready for leasing in May!!*** Welcome to Wallingford's newest upscale Community! The NEW Parker Place is located just minutes from Wallingford's vibrant restaurants, cafes, shopping and walking distance to the new

1 of 13

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
2 Fern Avenue
2 Fern Ave, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1152 sqft
Ideal location close to major highways and central in the state. This townhouse condo has it all, from granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, walk down deck, and high end washer and dryer. Carpet in bedrooms with hardwood through-out.
City Guide for Meriden, CT

If you're taken by the locale of the 1989 Robert De Niro flick Jacknife or the 2006 movie The Quiet, then Meriden is for you!

This scenic settlement in the heart of Connecticut at the crossroads of three major highways offers a quaint, friendly and affordable small town setting with access to the superior community facilities one normally associates with the big city.

With 60,868 inhabitants spread over 62.42 sq. kms, Meriden in new Haven County, Connecticut, is fairly spread out. A combination of vast recreational space, splendid parks, a vibrant community life and a young multicultural populace lend a special charm to Meriden. The presence of industrial parks, shopping centers, excellent schools, state of the art healthcare facilities and other altars of civilization mean that life in Meriden is more than just sustainable, and living in the area is super friendly to your bank account. Housing rates in Meriden are inexpensive compared to other communities in Connecticut and the cost of living is considerably lower as well. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Meriden, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Meriden apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

