3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
40 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Meriden, CT
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 10 at 08:01pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
Results within 5 miles of Meriden
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
13 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
455 East St
455 East Street, Middletown, CT
****Rent to own our STUNNING home complete with high ceilings, original hardware, 6 fireplaces, 4 bedrooms, an in-ground GUNITE salt water heated pool w/jetted hot tub. 3 bay detached garage. Large barn positioned deep in the rear of the property.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
550 Darling Street
550 Darling Street, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1802 sqft
Gorgeous end unit townhouse, boasting over 1800 sq ft! This condo is clean and recently remodeled. Please see the 3D tour. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a finished basement.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
979 Farmington Avenue
979 Farmington Avenue, Kensington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1280 sqft
Newer 3 Bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in mixed use brick building in the heart of Kensington. Featuring Central Air, gas heat, open floor plan. Tenant to pay for credit check, 1 month security deposit. Walk to train station & local restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Meriden
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
68 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
24 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1590 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
10 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
883 sqft
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
43 Sterling St
43 Sterling St, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 bed apartment in quiet area close to highway - Property Id: 297367 Available immediately, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, second floor, newly renovated apartment for rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 capitol ave 2
16 Capitol Avenue, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2 floor apartment, garage, deck, basement.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
80 Toll Gate Rd
80 Toll Gate Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1614 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing school district, bright & sunny house in a quiet area yet close to major highways & shopping. New house AC, newly renovated bathrooms, large deck and a beautiful private back yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 CLEVELAND ST
110 Cleveland Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
110 CLEVELAND ST - Property Id: 286873 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286873 Property Id 286873 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824291)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
582 Main Street
582 Main St, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom, 2nd Floor, Main St. Middletown - Property Id: 101628 2nd Floor - 3 Bedroom, Kitchen, Bath, and Livingroom. Electric is the only utility you pay. Parking lot in back, first come - first serve. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703
3228 Whitney Ave, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1329 sqft
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath In Old Mount Carmel Village - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo on Whitney Ave in Hamden. Open floor plan with combined living room/dining room area.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
784 Long Hill Road
784 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1360 sqft
Wesleyan Hills townhouse! - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is located in the Ridgely II section of Wesleyan Hills. Almost everything was remodeled just over 4 years ago including carpets, paint, stainless appliances, counters, baths, etc.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Patterson Rd
21 Patterson Road, New Haven County, CT
Great single family house only 1 mile away from Quinnipiac University! Four large bedrooms Hardwood flooring throughout Large yard and plenty of parking. Central A/C Water and sewer included! Perfect for the upcoming school year.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1325 Farmington Avenue
1325 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1408 sqft
Available 6/15 - Spacious 3BR Townhouse at Farmington Meadows Estates - enter through your covered front porch into a 2 story foyer with tile floor and open staircase and skylight - powder room for your guests and an entry to your 1 car attached
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
44 Elizabeth Street
44 Elizabeth Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Charming, comfortable and cozy home on quiet side street provides a wonderful setting for your new rental space. Private yard with patio, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
154 Union Street
154 Union St, Bristol, CT
4 Bed Cape in quiet neighborhood. Updated Kitchen and bath with newer cabinets, flooring and appliances. Finished lower level with full bath, laundry utility room
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
10 Omo Street
10 Omo Street, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1130 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house on dead-end road with new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, and more! There is significant closet and storage space and an awesome floor plan allowing you to make it your own.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Woodtick Road
1 Unit Available
24 Newport Drive
24 Newport Drive, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1252 sqft
Remodeled Ranch with Garage, Central Air and Natural Gas Heat and hot water! Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors. Kitchen with New stainless steel appliances. 3 Adequate sized Bedrooms. Large full bath and also a half bath.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
360 Main Street
360 Main Street, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bath flat on top floor of three story walk up building on main street. Rent includes all utilities including electric. Tenants must make own arrangements for parking. There is no parking at the building.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
21 Lancaster Road
21 Lancaster Road, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1494 sqft
Five minutes to ESPN & TCC. Cute Cape Cod, 1,500 sq. ft. near Routes 6,4, I 84 & RTE 72. Three bedrooms with one on the first floor and two larger bedrooms upstairs each with one large closet.
