Amenities
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways. Carabetta's 24 hour Maintenance Team implements a landscaping plan to provide seasonal color year-round. Residents enjoy FREE heat and hot water, ample off-street parking, an onsite laundry facility, and children can have fun outside on the property's onsite playscape. The units boast hardwood floors and include appliances, as well as full basements for extra storage. There is no application fee.