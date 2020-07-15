All apartments in Meriden
Meriden, CT
Oakland Gardens Apartments
Oakland Gardens Apartments

300 Britannia St · (409) 404-0528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT 06450

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 063 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakland Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pet friendly
guest parking
internet access
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways. Carabetta's 24 hour Maintenance Team implements a landscaping plan to provide seasonal color year-round. Residents enjoy FREE heat and hot water, ample off-street parking, an onsite laundry facility, and children can have fun outside on the property's onsite playscape. The units boast hardwood floors and include appliances, as well as full basements for extra storage. There is no application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Deposit: First months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Street parking for residents and visitors. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Full basement

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakland Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Oakland Gardens Apartments has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Oakland Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Oakland Gardens Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakland Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oakland Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakland Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakland Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oakland Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oakland Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Oakland Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oakland Gardens Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakland Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Oakland Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Oakland Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oakland Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oakland Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakland Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Oakland Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oakland Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
