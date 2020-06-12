/
2 bedroom apartments
60 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Meriden, CT
Last updated June 10 at 08:01pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1222 sqft
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.
Last updated May 8 at 02:44pm
2 Units Available
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
Last updated June 4 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
17 Bayberry Woods
17 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
8 Bayberry Woods
8 Barberry Lane, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
17 North 3rd Street
17 North 3rd Street, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
904 sqft
1st floor 5 room -2 bedroom unit with off street parking for two vehicles (commercial vehicles not allowed) - Available 04/01
Results within 1 mile of Meriden
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2718 Berlin Tpke #3
2718 Berlin Turnpike, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
New Luxury Waterfront Townhome on Silver Lake! - Property Id: 274230 Enjoy luxury lakefront living at Edgewater Townhomes of Berlin.
Results within 5 miles of Meriden
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
3 Units Available
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
12 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
991 sqft
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
12 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1307 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
20 Units Available
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Centrally located apartments with great floor plans in Middletown, Connecticut, with access to highways, restaurants and shopping. Nicely landscaped property with trees, green lawns and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
18 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
9 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 WEST CENTER ST - 2 EAST
6 West Center Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Pictures coming soon. Heat and hot water included. Get an early look at this apartment. Walking distance to downtown Southington restaurants and nightlife.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
254 Ward Street
254 Ward Street, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Now you can live within walking distance to Wallingford's downtown restaurants and shopping district!!! This a very well-maintained 2nd apartment featuring large eat-in kitchen, an enclosed 3-season porch and 2 bedrooms as well as storage space in
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
56 Terrace Gardens
56 Terrace Gardens, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
This spacious condo townhouse is conveniently located in close proximity to highways, center of town and near new Amazon Distribution Facility. Large main level offers living room/dining room combination, large eat-in kitchen and 1/2 bath.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
265 Ward Street
265 Ward Street, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Now you can live within walking distance to downtown Wallingford with all the restaurants and shopping! 2nd floor unit available for rent, 2 bedrooms, gas heating, pantry off of kitchen, off-street parking and a 2nd floor screened-in porch.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
262 Robin Court
262 Robin Ln, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1120 sqft
Recently renovated, two bedroom unit in desirable complex. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, laundry, dishwasher and many other extras. Conveniently located to highways and shopping while still in a quite country setting.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
53 Christian Street
53 Christian Street, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2nd floor unit with laundry in the basement. Close to choate school. train station and town. NO pets. 1 month rent 1 month security. must have 650 credit score. Requires credit check, application, proof of income.
Last updated March 15 at 07:17pm
1 Unit Available
46 South Cherry Street
46 South Cherry Street, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
967 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom condo with galley kitchen, combination living room/dining area. The extra wide hallway can transform into office space! This is on the top floor so it's very quiet. Economical to heat and cool. Plenty of closet space.
