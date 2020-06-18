9917 Garland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Lovely Four-Bedroom Home Near Standley Lake - This 4-bedroom home lives large with 4 separate levels, lots of windows, and vaulted ceilings on the main and top floors. The master bedroom is on the top level and has a beautiful view of the backyard, as well as a walk-in closet and direct access to the upstairs full bathroom. Two bedrooms are located across the hall and are pretty similar in size and closet space.



The main floor has a nice living area at the entry of the home, and an open kitchen with a backyard-facing window, overhead pot rack and chalkboard for added convenience. The dining room sliding glass doors takes you out to the spacious deck and fully fenced backyard.



The 2-car garage entry level has a convenient powder room, a secondary living area which includes a wood-burning fireplace, and a spacious laundry room with hook-ups. The basement has some extra storage, a 3/4 bathroom, and the 4th bedroom.



A dog may be considered with an additional deposit. The Westminster Hills off-leash open space is just down the street at Standley Lake and a great spot for running, even if you don't have a dog!! Great location at 100th and Wadsworth - easy access to shopping and restaurants nearby at Arista and Shops at Walnut Creek, and just minutes to US-36.



No Cats Allowed



