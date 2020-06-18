All apartments in Westminster
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

9917 Garland Drive

9917 Garland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9917 Garland Drive, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Four-Bedroom Home Near Standley Lake - This 4-bedroom home lives large with 4 separate levels, lots of windows, and vaulted ceilings on the main and top floors. The master bedroom is on the top level and has a beautiful view of the backyard, as well as a walk-in closet and direct access to the upstairs full bathroom. Two bedrooms are located across the hall and are pretty similar in size and closet space.

The main floor has a nice living area at the entry of the home, and an open kitchen with a backyard-facing window, overhead pot rack and chalkboard for added convenience. The dining room sliding glass doors takes you out to the spacious deck and fully fenced backyard.

The 2-car garage entry level has a convenient powder room, a secondary living area which includes a wood-burning fireplace, and a spacious laundry room with hook-ups. The basement has some extra storage, a 3/4 bathroom, and the 4th bedroom.

A dog may be considered with an additional deposit. The Westminster Hills off-leash open space is just down the street at Standley Lake and a great spot for running, even if you don't have a dog!! Great location at 100th and Wadsworth - easy access to shopping and restaurants nearby at Arista and Shops at Walnut Creek, and just minutes to US-36.

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/44aad93d-fd1e-4e4e-935b-a48848e7d625

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2146235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9917 Garland Drive have any available units?
9917 Garland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9917 Garland Drive have?
Some of 9917 Garland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9917 Garland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9917 Garland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9917 Garland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9917 Garland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9917 Garland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9917 Garland Drive offers parking.
Does 9917 Garland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9917 Garland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9917 Garland Drive have a pool?
No, 9917 Garland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9917 Garland Drive have accessible units?
No, 9917 Garland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9917 Garland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9917 Garland Drive has units with dishwashers.
