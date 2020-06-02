9808 Jellison Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Wonderful property! Make it yours today! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2,300 SF home is located on a quiet street. A perfect place to call home.

Welcome yourself home by entering through the spacious 2 car garage and walking into your beautiful custom kitchen.

The open floor plan on the main level is perfect for entertaining and spills out onto a well manicured back yard with a deck and great stamped concrete patio for all the summer barbecues to come.

Upstairs is well designed with three bedrooms and two spacious full baths.

The master suite has a fully updated bath

LED lighting throughout and a high-efficiency furnace! Washer/Dryer Included!

Central AC with a whole-house humidifier! Access to community pool!

Lawn Service included! Trash paid by landlord, tenant pays all other utilities. Tons of storage!

Sorry no pets.

Available September 7th.

Call Christine today for more information at (720) 469-9116 or email Christine@NewAgeRE.com