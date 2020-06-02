All apartments in Westminster
9808 Jellison Way
9808 Jellison Way

9808 Jellison Way · No Longer Available
Location

9808 Jellison Way, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful property! Make it yours today! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2,300 SF home is located on a quiet street. A perfect place to call home.
Welcome yourself home by entering through the spacious 2 car garage and walking into your beautiful custom kitchen.
The open floor plan on the main level is perfect for entertaining and spills out onto a well manicured back yard with a deck and great stamped concrete patio for all the summer barbecues to come.
Upstairs is well designed with three bedrooms and two spacious full baths.
The master suite has a fully updated bath
LED lighting throughout and a high-efficiency furnace! Washer/Dryer Included!
Central AC with a whole-house humidifier! Access to community pool!
Lawn Service included! Trash paid by landlord, tenant pays all other utilities. Tons of storage!
Sorry no pets.
Available September 7th.
Call Christine today for more information at (720) 469-9116 or email Christine@NewAgeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9808 Jellison Way have any available units?
9808 Jellison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9808 Jellison Way have?
Some of 9808 Jellison Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9808 Jellison Way currently offering any rent specials?
9808 Jellison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9808 Jellison Way pet-friendly?
No, 9808 Jellison Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 9808 Jellison Way offer parking?
Yes, 9808 Jellison Way offers parking.
Does 9808 Jellison Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9808 Jellison Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9808 Jellison Way have a pool?
Yes, 9808 Jellison Way has a pool.
Does 9808 Jellison Way have accessible units?
No, 9808 Jellison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9808 Jellison Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9808 Jellison Way has units with dishwashers.
