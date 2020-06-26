All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 9638, Teller Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
9638, Teller Court
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

9638, Teller Court

9638 Teller Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9638 Teller Court, Westminster, CO 80021
Westcliff and Cambridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in great location @ Westminster - Property Id: 145280

Beautiful home in great location.
Completely upgraded with granite top kitchen, Tiled bathrooms, new fixtures, lamps etc. Backs to green belt and trail. In a quite Cul-De-Sac location.
Close to great schools like Semper, Better Adams, Mandalay, Jefferson Academy & Standley lake high school.
Very Close to highway 36 & equal distance from 25, 70 & 76. Lots of shopping options & walking trails.
Equal distance from Denver and Boulder
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145280p
Property Id 145280

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5078342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9638, Teller Court have any available units?
9638, Teller Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9638, Teller Court have?
Some of 9638, Teller Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9638, Teller Court currently offering any rent specials?
9638, Teller Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9638, Teller Court pet-friendly?
No, 9638, Teller Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 9638, Teller Court offer parking?
No, 9638, Teller Court does not offer parking.
Does 9638, Teller Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9638, Teller Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9638, Teller Court have a pool?
No, 9638, Teller Court does not have a pool.
Does 9638, Teller Court have accessible units?
No, 9638, Teller Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9638, Teller Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9638, Teller Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College