9638, Teller Court

Beautiful home in great location @ Westminster - Property Id: 145280
Beautiful home in great location.
Completely upgraded with granite top kitchen, Tiled bathrooms, new fixtures, lamps etc. Backs to green belt and trail. In a quite Cul-De-Sac location.
Close to great schools like Semper, Better Adams, Mandalay, Jefferson Academy & Standley lake high school.
Very Close to highway 36 & equal distance from 25, 70 & 76. Lots of shopping options & walking trails.
Equal distance from Denver and Boulder
No Pets Allowed
