9638, Teller Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful home in great location @ Westminster - Property Id: 145280



Beautiful home in great location.

Completely upgraded with granite top kitchen, Tiled bathrooms, new fixtures, lamps etc. Backs to green belt and trail. In a quite Cul-De-Sac location.

Close to great schools like Semper, Better Adams, Mandalay, Jefferson Academy & Standley lake high school.

Very Close to highway 36 & equal distance from 25, 70 & 76. Lots of shopping options & walking trails.

Equal distance from Denver and Boulder

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145280p

Property Id 145280



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5078342)