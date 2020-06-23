All apartments in Westminster
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

9417 Lamar St

9417 Lamar Street · No Longer Available
Location

9417 Lamar Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Trendwood and Franklin Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful Ranch Style Home Offering Two Beds and Two Bath in an Open Layout - Step Inside to a Free Flowing Floor Plan with a Nice Sized Family Room Open to the Dining Room. Beautifully Updated Kitchen Including New Appliances with Tons of Cabinet and Counter Top Space. Convenient Laundry Room Just Off The Kitchen. Washer and Dryer Included.

The Master Bedroom is Spacious and Features a Three-Quarter Shower and Large Walk-In Closet. Access to the Backyard Through a Secure Outside Door. One Additional Guest Bedroom and a Full Bath Round Out the Sleeping Quarters.

Huge Oversized Garage with Lots of Shelving and Storage Space. Extra Stand Alone Storage Shed. Xeroscaped Yard for Easy Maintenance Located on a Cul-De-Sac. Close to Everything Like Denver, Boulder, Flatirons Mall, Restaurants, Shops, Schools, and Trails.

1-Yr Lease Preferred
Non-Smoking Residence
Pet Friendly
Available for Move-In March 6, 2020

To schedule a tour visit https://www.propertiespluscolorado.com/rental-listing-search/ and choose schedule a showing or CALL Properties Plus at 303-327-6583 to set up a private showing.

Visit https://www.propertiespluscolorado.com for all of your Colorado rental needs.

REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.

(RLNE4599652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9417 Lamar St have any available units?
9417 Lamar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9417 Lamar St have?
Some of 9417 Lamar St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9417 Lamar St currently offering any rent specials?
9417 Lamar St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9417 Lamar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9417 Lamar St is pet friendly.
Does 9417 Lamar St offer parking?
Yes, 9417 Lamar St does offer parking.
Does 9417 Lamar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9417 Lamar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9417 Lamar St have a pool?
No, 9417 Lamar St does not have a pool.
Does 9417 Lamar St have accessible units?
No, 9417 Lamar St does not have accessible units.
Does 9417 Lamar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9417 Lamar St does not have units with dishwashers.
