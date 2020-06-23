9417 Lamar St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful Ranch Style Home Offering Two Beds and Two Bath in an Open Layout - Step Inside to a Free Flowing Floor Plan with a Nice Sized Family Room Open to the Dining Room. Beautifully Updated Kitchen Including New Appliances with Tons of Cabinet and Counter Top Space. Convenient Laundry Room Just Off The Kitchen. Washer and Dryer Included.



The Master Bedroom is Spacious and Features a Three-Quarter Shower and Large Walk-In Closet. Access to the Backyard Through a Secure Outside Door. One Additional Guest Bedroom and a Full Bath Round Out the Sleeping Quarters.



Huge Oversized Garage with Lots of Shelving and Storage Space. Extra Stand Alone Storage Shed. Xeroscaped Yard for Easy Maintenance Located on a Cul-De-Sac. Close to Everything Like Denver, Boulder, Flatirons Mall, Restaurants, Shops, Schools, and Trails.



1-Yr Lease Preferred

Non-Smoking Residence

Pet Friendly

Available for Move-In March 6, 2020



To schedule a tour visit https://www.propertiespluscolorado.com/rental-listing-search/ and choose schedule a showing or CALL Properties Plus at 303-327-6583 to set up a private showing.



Visit https://www.propertiespluscolorado.com for all of your Colorado rental needs.



REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.



(RLNE4599652)