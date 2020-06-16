9130 W 91st Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Standley Lake Home (3 bed, 2 bath) - Available March 16 - You will enjoy this recently remodeled and repainted home near Standley Lake! The property is located on a sunny corner lot near two small parks. It features ample backyard space for entertaining and to take in the Colorado sunshine. You will make easy use of the cement patio and the hot tub hook up. You will also find a two-car garage and extended driveway for an RV or boat, and plenty of off-street parking.



Inside, the home has a unique layout with two spacious living areas (one on each floor) as well as three carpeted bedrooms split between levels. The kitchen has been updated to a large, open layout with stainless steel refrigerator, solid surface counter-tops, and hardwood flooring. Hardwood flooring can also be found in the common spaces.



Close to shopping and schools, and only minutes away from Stanley Lake and recreational trails, this house is a must-see.



Please call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5086240)