All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 9130 W 91st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
9130 W 91st Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:59 AM

9130 W 91st Avenue

9130 West 91st Avenue · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9130 West 91st Avenue, Westminster, CO 80021
Kings Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9130 W 91st Avenue · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Standley Lake Home (3 bed, 2 bath) - Available March 16 - You will enjoy this recently remodeled and repainted home near Standley Lake! The property is located on a sunny corner lot near two small parks. It features ample backyard space for entertaining and to take in the Colorado sunshine. You will make easy use of the cement patio and the hot tub hook up. You will also find a two-car garage and extended driveway for an RV or boat, and plenty of off-street parking.

Inside, the home has a unique layout with two spacious living areas (one on each floor) as well as three carpeted bedrooms split between levels. The kitchen has been updated to a large, open layout with stainless steel refrigerator, solid surface counter-tops, and hardwood flooring. Hardwood flooring can also be found in the common spaces.

Close to shopping and schools, and only minutes away from Stanley Lake and recreational trails, this house is a must-see.

Please call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5086240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9130 W 91st Avenue have any available units?
9130 W 91st Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9130 W 91st Avenue have?
Some of 9130 W 91st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9130 W 91st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9130 W 91st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9130 W 91st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9130 W 91st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9130 W 91st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9130 W 91st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9130 W 91st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9130 W 91st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9130 W 91st Avenue have a pool?
No, 9130 W 91st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9130 W 91st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9130 W 91st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9130 W 91st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9130 W 91st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9130 W 91st Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity