8939 Yukon Street

Location

8939 Yukon Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Kings Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful Townhome w/ Workshop & 2 Car Garage-Close Standley Lake! - Large, beautiful 4 bedroom town home in a beautiful Community-Close to Standley Lake!

This large town home has two Master Suites, walk in closet, thick cozy carpets, double patios, lots of storage. Remodeled kitchen with Granite, upgraded appliances, and lots of storage.

Finished basement has a workshop/crafting area With tons of storage. Bonus room is hardwired with surround sound can be a theater room or another master bedroom with attached bathroom.

The front door opens to a fenced-in patio and the back opens to another fenced patio area that provides great privacy. Walk out the back and through the green belt to get to Standley Lake Recreation. The 2 car garage is large enough for two vehicles and and storage.

Close distance to the pool, parks, golf, and shopping center. Close to everything great that Westminster and Arvada has to offer!

Just a 15 minute car ride to downtown, the foothills, and mountains.

Included Community Features:

Pool
Trash Removal
Snow Removal
Tennis Courts
Club House

Small dogs okay with approval and additional fees. (no cats, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, or Chows please)

Click here http://www.atsmithco.com/rental-properties/ for additional information or to schedule a showing!!

Application Requirements:
Each person over the age of 18 must complete a separate application and pay the $40.00 application fee. We do not rent to any person with an eviction, open bankruptcy or tax lien. Proof that you and your household make at least 3 times the monthly rent combine and valid photo identification for each applicant is required.

We look forward to hearing from you!

For additional information please contact Aaron Pursley 303-946-4622 apursley@atsmithco.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3291089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8939 Yukon Street have any available units?
8939 Yukon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8939 Yukon Street have?
Some of 8939 Yukon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8939 Yukon Street currently offering any rent specials?
8939 Yukon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8939 Yukon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8939 Yukon Street is pet friendly.
Does 8939 Yukon Street offer parking?
Yes, 8939 Yukon Street offers parking.
Does 8939 Yukon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8939 Yukon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8939 Yukon Street have a pool?
Yes, 8939 Yukon Street has a pool.
Does 8939 Yukon Street have accessible units?
No, 8939 Yukon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8939 Yukon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8939 Yukon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

