8939 Yukon Street

Beautiful Townhome w/ Workshop & 2 Car Garage-Close Standley Lake! - Large, beautiful 4 bedroom town home in a beautiful Community-Close to Standley Lake!



This large town home has two Master Suites, walk in closet, thick cozy carpets, double patios, lots of storage. Remodeled kitchen with Granite, upgraded appliances, and lots of storage.



Finished basement has a workshop/crafting area With tons of storage. Bonus room is hardwired with surround sound can be a theater room or another master bedroom with attached bathroom.



The front door opens to a fenced-in patio and the back opens to another fenced patio area that provides great privacy. Walk out the back and through the green belt to get to Standley Lake Recreation. The 2 car garage is large enough for two vehicles and and storage.



Close distance to the pool, parks, golf, and shopping center. Close to everything great that Westminster and Arvada has to offer!



Just a 15 minute car ride to downtown, the foothills, and mountains.



Included Community Features:



Pool

Trash Removal

Snow Removal

Tennis Courts

Club House



Small dogs okay with approval and additional fees. (no cats, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, or Chows please)



Application Requirements:

Each person over the age of 18 must complete a separate application and pay the $40.00 application fee. We do not rent to any person with an eviction, open bankruptcy or tax lien. Proof that you and your household make at least 3 times the monthly rent combine and valid photo identification for each applicant is required.



For additional information please contact Aaron Pursley 303-946-4622 apursley@atsmithco.com



