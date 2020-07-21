All apartments in Westminster
8683 West 86th Place
8683 West 86th Place

8683 W 86th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8683 W 86th Pl, Westminster, CO 80005

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you and will be available soon. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8683 West 86th Place have any available units?
8683 West 86th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 8683 West 86th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8683 West 86th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8683 West 86th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8683 West 86th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8683 West 86th Place offer parking?
No, 8683 West 86th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8683 West 86th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8683 West 86th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8683 West 86th Place have a pool?
No, 8683 West 86th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8683 West 86th Place have accessible units?
No, 8683 West 86th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8683 West 86th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8683 West 86th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8683 West 86th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8683 West 86th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
