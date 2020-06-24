8635 Clay St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground tennis court

*Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent * This spacious, recently renovated condo offers a large living room with a wood burning fireplace that opens directly into the kitchen and dining area providing the perfect space for hosting friends and family. The private patio is accessible from the living room. This home comes with a stackable washer and dryer, as well as plenty of closet space. This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is located on the second floor in Prospectors Point and the community offers a playground, tennis court and basketball court. * Offered by Grace Property Management. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Complete a rental application on our website * We are North Denver's premier property management firm * New vinyl, carpet, appliances & neutral fresh paint * Available for immediate move-in Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com