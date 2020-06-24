All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:10 PM

8635 Clay St

8635 Clay St · No Longer Available
Location

8635 Clay St, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
tennis court
*Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent * This spacious, recently renovated condo offers a large living room with a wood burning fireplace that opens directly into the kitchen and dining area providing the perfect space for hosting friends and family. The private patio is accessible from the living room. This home comes with a stackable washer and dryer, as well as plenty of closet space. This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is located on the second floor in Prospectors Point and the community offers a playground, tennis court and basketball court. * Offered by Grace Property Management. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Complete a rental application on our website * We are North Denver's premier property management firm * New vinyl, carpet, appliances & neutral fresh paint * Available for immediate move-in Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8635 Clay St have any available units?
8635 Clay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8635 Clay St have?
Some of 8635 Clay St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8635 Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
8635 Clay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8635 Clay St pet-friendly?
No, 8635 Clay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 8635 Clay St offer parking?
No, 8635 Clay St does not offer parking.
Does 8635 Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8635 Clay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8635 Clay St have a pool?
No, 8635 Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 8635 Clay St have accessible units?
No, 8635 Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 8635 Clay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8635 Clay St has units with dishwashers.
