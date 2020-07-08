All apartments in Westminster
8240 Tennyson Street

8240 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

8240 Tennyson Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Great home, lots of space, new on the market! - Large open concept kitchen with all the bells and whistles of granite counter tops, trending over sized tiles and tons of storage, plus the benefit of stainless appliances. Hardwood flooring gives a rich look to this home interior in the living room, dining and cozy sitting area. Enjoy the warmth of a sunny afternoon, in the spacious sun room. Recently remodeled basement level with enough wall space to handle a big screen TV. Entertaining your family and friends couldn't be easier at the built in bar. Thoughtful architectural details and niches to showcase your decor throughout. Nothing adds rustic character and charm to a home like a wood burning fireplace (this home has 2). 2 bedroom 3 bath ranch with plenty of room downstairs for visiting guests. 2400 whooping square feet of hominess. Brick exterior. Large fenced corner lot. Dog door. 2 car garage, plus RV or boat parking to take advantage of nearby Standley Lake. The roomy laundry area includes a washer and dryer. Central AC will keep you cool all summer long. Minutes away from City Park Fitness. Close to I-36 and the new Westminster Mall Redevelopment.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5729923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8240 Tennyson Street have any available units?
8240 Tennyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8240 Tennyson Street have?
Some of 8240 Tennyson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8240 Tennyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
8240 Tennyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8240 Tennyson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8240 Tennyson Street is pet friendly.
Does 8240 Tennyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 8240 Tennyson Street offers parking.
Does 8240 Tennyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8240 Tennyson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8240 Tennyson Street have a pool?
No, 8240 Tennyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 8240 Tennyson Street have accessible units?
No, 8240 Tennyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8240 Tennyson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8240 Tennyson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

