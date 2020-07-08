8240 Tennyson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking garage

Great home, lots of space, new on the market! - Large open concept kitchen with all the bells and whistles of granite counter tops, trending over sized tiles and tons of storage, plus the benefit of stainless appliances. Hardwood flooring gives a rich look to this home interior in the living room, dining and cozy sitting area. Enjoy the warmth of a sunny afternoon, in the spacious sun room. Recently remodeled basement level with enough wall space to handle a big screen TV. Entertaining your family and friends couldn't be easier at the built in bar. Thoughtful architectural details and niches to showcase your decor throughout. Nothing adds rustic character and charm to a home like a wood burning fireplace (this home has 2). 2 bedroom 3 bath ranch with plenty of room downstairs for visiting guests. 2400 whooping square feet of hominess. Brick exterior. Large fenced corner lot. Dog door. 2 car garage, plus RV or boat parking to take advantage of nearby Standley Lake. The roomy laundry area includes a washer and dryer. Central AC will keep you cool all summer long. Minutes away from City Park Fitness. Close to I-36 and the new Westminster Mall Redevelopment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5729923)