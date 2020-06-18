All apartments in Westminster
8079 Clay Drive

Location

8079 Clay Drive, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2-story home will welcome you with 2,128 square feet of living space including 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a finished basement.

Entertain with ease with the open floor plan with living room flowing into dining room/eat-in kitchen. Upstairs has laundry and 3 large bedrooms including the master suite with a private master bath featuring an oval tub and walk-in closet. Basement has an additional bedroom, bath, living room, and kitchen. Walk-in closets have built-in closet organizers! Smaller yard with patio makes for easier maintenance. Parking includes an attached 2 car garage.

Pets allowed with owner approval and a pet fee.

Sorry, no utilities included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8079 Clay Drive have any available units?
8079 Clay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8079 Clay Drive have?
Some of 8079 Clay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8079 Clay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8079 Clay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8079 Clay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8079 Clay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8079 Clay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8079 Clay Drive offers parking.
Does 8079 Clay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8079 Clay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8079 Clay Drive have a pool?
No, 8079 Clay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8079 Clay Drive have accessible units?
No, 8079 Clay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8079 Clay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8079 Clay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

