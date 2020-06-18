8079 Clay Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous 2-story home will welcome you with 2,128 square feet of living space including 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a finished basement.



Entertain with ease with the open floor plan with living room flowing into dining room/eat-in kitchen. Upstairs has laundry and 3 large bedrooms including the master suite with a private master bath featuring an oval tub and walk-in closet. Basement has an additional bedroom, bath, living room, and kitchen. Walk-in closets have built-in closet organizers! Smaller yard with patio makes for easier maintenance. Parking includes an attached 2 car garage.



Pets allowed with owner approval and a pet fee.



Sorry, no utilities included.



