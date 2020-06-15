All apartments in Westminster
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

8075 Wolff St Unit L

8075 Wolff Street · (303) 332-4529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8075 Wolff Street, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 885 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This 884 square foot Row Home features a modern, remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new tile and flooring. The kitchen is redesigned with more cabinet space for storage, an executive gas stove/range for cooking or baking, and full sized washer dryer for convenience.

AVAIL 08/14/2020

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
2BR/1.5BA
Hardwood Oak Floors
New Electrical Switches and Outlets
Brand New Furnace
New and Fresh Paint
Brand New Water Heater
HUGE Outdoor Fenced Patio, Great For Entertaining!
Open Concept Living Room
Updated Lighting
Water/Trash Included in Rent
Snow Removal Included
Landscaping Included

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.

$1,550 Rent/month - $1,550 Security Deposit

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (25 pound limit, 1 max)

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8075 Wolff St Unit L have any available units?
8075 Wolff St Unit L has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8075 Wolff St Unit L have?
Some of 8075 Wolff St Unit L's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8075 Wolff St Unit L currently offering any rent specials?
8075 Wolff St Unit L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8075 Wolff St Unit L pet-friendly?
No, 8075 Wolff St Unit L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 8075 Wolff St Unit L offer parking?
No, 8075 Wolff St Unit L does not offer parking.
Does 8075 Wolff St Unit L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8075 Wolff St Unit L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8075 Wolff St Unit L have a pool?
No, 8075 Wolff St Unit L does not have a pool.
Does 8075 Wolff St Unit L have accessible units?
No, 8075 Wolff St Unit L does not have accessible units.
Does 8075 Wolff St Unit L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8075 Wolff St Unit L has units with dishwashers.
