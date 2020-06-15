8075 Wolff St Unit L

Amenities
This 884 square foot Row Home features a modern, remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new tile and flooring. The kitchen is redesigned with more cabinet space for storage, an executive gas stove/range for cooking or baking, and full sized washer dryer for convenience.
AVAIL 08/14/2020
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
2BR/1.5BA
Hardwood Oak Floors
New Electrical Switches and Outlets
Brand New Furnace
New and Fresh Paint
Brand New Water Heater
HUGE Outdoor Fenced Patio, Great For Entertaining!
Open Concept Living Room
Updated Lighting
Water/Trash Included in Rent
Snow Removal Included
Landscaping Included
Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.
$1,550 Rent/month - $1,550 Security Deposit
PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (25 pound limit, 1 max)
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.