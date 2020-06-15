8075 Wolff St Unit L

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

This 884 square foot Row Home features a modern, remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new tile and flooring. The kitchen is redesigned with more cabinet space for storage, an executive gas stove/range for cooking or baking, and full sized washer dryer for convenience.



AVAIL 08/14/2020



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Details:

2BR/1.5BA

Hardwood Oak Floors

New Electrical Switches and Outlets

Brand New Furnace

New and Fresh Paint

Brand New Water Heater

HUGE Outdoor Fenced Patio, Great For Entertaining!

Open Concept Living Room

Updated Lighting

Water/Trash Included in Rent

Snow Removal Included

Landscaping Included



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.



$1,550 Rent/month - $1,550 Security Deposit



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (25 pound limit, 1 max)



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.