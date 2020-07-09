All apartments in Westminster
8031 Wolff Street

8031 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Location

8031 Wolff Street, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
This is a three bedroom, one and a half bathroom, two-story town home (end unit) located in Westminster. It is approximately 1,106 square feet, has a front enclosed patio with gate, full-sized washer and dryer hookups, gas stove, brand new dishwasher, full size refrigerator and central air. Includes one assigned parking spot and plenty of visitor parking. Has brand new paint and carpet, and recently tuned and cleaned furnace. Also offers view of the mountains from the upstairs. Close to shopping.

~ Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) fees apply ~

303-444-Rent (7368)
Located near 80th & Sheridan

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $35, Available 5/8/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8031 Wolff Street have any available units?
8031 Wolff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8031 Wolff Street have?
Some of 8031 Wolff Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8031 Wolff Street currently offering any rent specials?
8031 Wolff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8031 Wolff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8031 Wolff Street is pet friendly.
Does 8031 Wolff Street offer parking?
Yes, 8031 Wolff Street offers parking.
Does 8031 Wolff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8031 Wolff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8031 Wolff Street have a pool?
No, 8031 Wolff Street does not have a pool.
Does 8031 Wolff Street have accessible units?
No, 8031 Wolff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8031 Wolff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8031 Wolff Street has units with dishwashers.

