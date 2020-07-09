8031 Wolff Street

Amenities

This is a three bedroom, one and a half bathroom, two-story town home (end unit) located in Westminster. It is approximately 1,106 square feet, has a front enclosed patio with gate, full-sized washer and dryer hookups, gas stove, brand new dishwasher, full size refrigerator and central air. Includes one assigned parking spot and plenty of visitor parking. Has brand new paint and carpet, and recently tuned and cleaned furnace. Also offers view of the mountains from the upstairs. Close to shopping.



~ Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) fees apply ~



303-444-Rent (7368)

Located near 80th & Sheridan



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $35, Available 5/8/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.