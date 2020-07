Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher gym elevator internet access

Cozy 2 bedroom home includes mud/sun room. Kitchen with new stove, fridge, dishwasher, countertops and cabinets. Living room, 2 bedrooms with plenty of natural lighting, full bathroom and laundry hook ups. New flooring, paint and blinds throughout home. Mature neighborhood, property feels hidden and tucked away! Close to shopping, parks, public transportation and easy high way access. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com