7171 Stuart Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage internet access

Welcome home! This great apartment home is part of a quiet QuadPlex building on a quiet street as well, as there is a dead end a little way down from the apt. home. Enjoy having a covered garage for your car, and NO MORE LAUNDRY MATS!



We plan to update apartment with new paint throughout apartment with a light gray and soft white to help brighten up the rooms! Paint you see now is actual paint now.



Section 8 Approved



Garage:

- 1 Car Detached Garage



Apartment Home Details:

- Garden Level Unit

- 2 bedrooms

- 1 bathroom

- 734 sq. ft.

- Washer & Dryer Included

- Tub/Shower

- Smoke Free

- Dishwasher

- Disposal

- Cable & Internet Ready

- Electric Range & Oven

- Carpet - Linoleum - Tile



Utilities:

-Water, Sewer, Trash (included in rent)



-*Tenant pays electric, gas, tv, internet



Rental Requirements:

-No evictions with in past 7 years

-No felonies with in past 7 years

-No monies owed to previous landlords or property mgmt. companies

-Must make 2.5 x's rent (provable income)

- Minimum Credit Score of 550, if lower than 550 we can accept a co-signer. Each applicants credit scores will be added together and divided by # of applicants to get House Hold Credit Score.



Security Deposit: $1,375 WAC



Pet Friendly!

-Limit 2 Pets Per Household (some breed restrictions)

-$250 Pet Security Deposit

-$25 Pet Mo. Rent (per pet)



Call Claire at (720) 295-7098 to schedule a showing!



$30 Application Fee

Apply today at: https://bw-rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



BW Real Estate

Fueled by Your Vision

720-441-2613



*All information deemed reliable: Tenant must verify*