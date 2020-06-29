All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 7171 Stuart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
7171 Stuart Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

7171 Stuart Street

7171 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7171 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome home! This great apartment home is part of a quiet QuadPlex building on a quiet street as well, as there is a dead end a little way down from the apt. home. Enjoy having a covered garage for your car, and NO MORE LAUNDRY MATS!

We plan to update apartment with new paint throughout apartment with a light gray and soft white to help brighten up the rooms! Paint you see now is actual paint now.

Section 8 Approved

Garage:
- 1 Car Detached Garage

Apartment Home Details:
- Garden Level Unit
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 734 sq. ft.
- Washer & Dryer Included
- Tub/Shower
- Smoke Free
- Dishwasher
- Disposal
- Cable & Internet Ready
- Electric Range & Oven
- Carpet - Linoleum - Tile

Utilities:
-Water, Sewer, Trash (included in rent)

-*Tenant pays electric, gas, tv, internet

Rental Requirements:
-No evictions with in past 7 years
-No felonies with in past 7 years
-No monies owed to previous landlords or property mgmt. companies
-Must make 2.5 x's rent (provable income)
- Minimum Credit Score of 550, if lower than 550 we can accept a co-signer. Each applicants credit scores will be added together and divided by # of applicants to get House Hold Credit Score.

Security Deposit: $1,375 WAC

Pet Friendly!
-Limit 2 Pets Per Household (some breed restrictions)
-$250 Pet Security Deposit
-$25 Pet Mo. Rent (per pet)

Call Claire at (720) 295-7098 to schedule a showing!

$30 Application Fee
Apply today at: https://bw-rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

BW Real Estate
Fueled by Your Vision
720-441-2613

*All information deemed reliable: Tenant must verify*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7171 Stuart Street have any available units?
7171 Stuart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7171 Stuart Street have?
Some of 7171 Stuart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7171 Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
7171 Stuart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7171 Stuart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7171 Stuart Street is pet friendly.
Does 7171 Stuart Street offer parking?
Yes, 7171 Stuart Street offers parking.
Does 7171 Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7171 Stuart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7171 Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 7171 Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 7171 Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 7171 Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7171 Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7171 Stuart Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College