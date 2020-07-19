7169 Stuart Street

Amenities

1 Car Garage (Included in Rent).......Top Unit of 4-Plex building.



This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit consists of an open floor plan with all the right spots in all the right places. With both front and back entries, makes for great guest and personal living entrance. Part of a quiet 4-Plex unit, with plenty of space for outside enjoyment. W/D included in the unit which means, NO MORE LAUNDRY MAT!!!!



With Minutes away from shopping, gas stations, banks, and HWY 36. When minutes matter, live where you work and play! This location really can't be beat.



Garage parking included in rent!



Rental & Application Criteria:



- Earn 3 times the rental rate in provable income (show most two recent pay stubs)

- No Felonies in the past 7 years

- No Evictions in the past 7 years

- No money owed to management companies or landlords.

- Credit Score of 550 or higher.

- 12 Month + Lease Agreement



Call today to schedule a showing 720-441-2613



Apply online at: www.bw-rentals.com



BW Real Estate

825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite# 201, Denver, CO 80218