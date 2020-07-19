All apartments in Westminster
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:46 PM

7169 Stuart Street

7169 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

7169 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1 Car Garage (Included in Rent).......Top Unit of 4-Plex building.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit consists of an open floor plan with all the right spots in all the right places. With both front and back entries, makes for great guest and personal living entrance. Part of a quiet 4-Plex unit, with plenty of space for outside enjoyment. W/D included in the unit which means, NO MORE LAUNDRY MAT!!!!

With Minutes away from shopping, gas stations, banks, and HWY 36. When minutes matter, live where you work and play! This location really can't be beat.

Garage parking included in rent!

Rental & Application Criteria:

- Earn 3 times the rental rate in provable income (show most two recent pay stubs)
- No Felonies in the past 7 years
- No Evictions in the past 7 years
- No money owed to management companies or landlords.
- Credit Score of 550 or higher.
- 12 Month + Lease Agreement

Call today to schedule a showing 720-441-2613

Apply online at: www.bw-rentals.com

BW Real Estate
825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite# 201, Denver, CO 80218

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7169 Stuart Street have any available units?
7169 Stuart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7169 Stuart Street have?
Some of 7169 Stuart Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7169 Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
7169 Stuart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7169 Stuart Street pet-friendly?
No, 7169 Stuart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 7169 Stuart Street offer parking?
Yes, 7169 Stuart Street offers parking.
Does 7169 Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7169 Stuart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7169 Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 7169 Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 7169 Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 7169 Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7169 Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7169 Stuart Street has units with dishwashers.
