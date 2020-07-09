All apartments in Westminster
7010 Utica St

7010 Utica Street · No Longer Available
Location

7010 Utica Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated Condo near Hidden Lake - Property Id: 277060

Newly renovated: beautiful and updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo near Hidden Lake in Westminster available in May. Fully remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, new paint and luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Comes with an in-unit stackable washer and dryer and 2 parking spaces. Private back patio is accessible off of the dining room. Close to Westminster High School and multiple downtown areas such as Berkeley, Olde Town Arvada, and the newly built Downtown Westminster. $1,650/mo, $1,650 security deposit. Please reach out with any questions - serious inquiries will be required to complete a rental application and complete a credit/background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277060
Property Id 277060

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5770723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 Utica St have any available units?
7010 Utica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7010 Utica St have?
Some of 7010 Utica St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 Utica St currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Utica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Utica St pet-friendly?
No, 7010 Utica St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 7010 Utica St offer parking?
Yes, 7010 Utica St offers parking.
Does 7010 Utica St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7010 Utica St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Utica St have a pool?
No, 7010 Utica St does not have a pool.
Does 7010 Utica St have accessible units?
No, 7010 Utica St does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 Utica St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7010 Utica St has units with dishwashers.

