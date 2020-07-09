7010 Utica St

Amenities

Newly renovated: beautiful and updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo near Hidden Lake in Westminster available in May. Fully remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, new paint and luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Comes with an in-unit stackable washer and dryer and 2 parking spaces. Private back patio is accessible off of the dining room. Close to Westminster High School and multiple downtown areas such as Berkeley, Olde Town Arvada, and the newly built Downtown Westminster. $1,650/mo, $1,650 security deposit. Please reach out with any questions - serious inquiries will be required to complete a rental application and complete a credit/background check.

No Dogs Allowed



