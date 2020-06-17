All apartments in Westminster
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

6760 Meade Cir Unit C

6760 Meade Cir · (720) 739-3000
Location

6760 Meade Cir, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6760 Meade Cir Unit C · Avail. now

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
6760 Meade Cir Unit C Available 04/04/20 Updated 2BD, 2BA Westminster Home with 2-Car Garage, Easy Access to Boulder, I-70 and I-25 - This home feels sleek and modern, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated light fixtures, and a large kitchen island. Enjoy living in this quiet, charming neighborhood just steps from Hidden Lake. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8X1n-5NpzB0&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $40 monthly fee covering water/sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4433136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6760 Meade Cir Unit C have any available units?
6760 Meade Cir Unit C has a unit available for $1,940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 6760 Meade Cir Unit C have?
Some of 6760 Meade Cir Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6760 Meade Cir Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
6760 Meade Cir Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6760 Meade Cir Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 6760 Meade Cir Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 6760 Meade Cir Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 6760 Meade Cir Unit C does offer parking.
Does 6760 Meade Cir Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6760 Meade Cir Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6760 Meade Cir Unit C have a pool?
No, 6760 Meade Cir Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 6760 Meade Cir Unit C have accessible units?
No, 6760 Meade Cir Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 6760 Meade Cir Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6760 Meade Cir Unit C has units with dishwashers.
